GOD AND GUNS: The biblical case for armed self-defense

God does not leave His people unarmed and then call the resulting vulnerability “faith.” From the first organization of Israel after the Exodus to the final instructions Jesus gives His disciples before the cross, Scripture treats the capacity for defensive force as ordinary, necessary, and compatible with obedience.

In Numbers 1, God commands Moses to count every male 20 years old and upward who is able to go to war. “Take a census of all the congregation of the children of Israel, by their families, by their fathers’ houses, according to the number of names, every male individually, from 20 years old and above — all who are able to go to war in Israel” (Numbers 1:2-3). The total reaches 603,550 fighting-age men (Numbers 1:45-46).

Biblical self-defense requires foresight, discipline, and bravery; it is protective rather than aggressive, proportionate, and open to preemption when the threat is clear and imminent.

This is neither a civil registry nor a professional standing army. It is the mustering of the fighting men of Israel: men of the tribes, organized by household and clan, who would return to their lands and labors when the threat passed. The parallel to the Second Amendment’s “well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state” is striking — and not entirely coincidental.

In a 1788 sermon, Samuel Langdon, a former president of Harvard and delegate to New Hampshire's constitutional ratifying convention, explicitly held up ancient Israel's political and military organization as a model for the American states. He even described the Israelites' armed forces as a “militia.” God Himself established an armed people as the ordinary defense of Israel.

'Fight for your brethren'

The “sword” that appears hundreds of times in the Old Testament — more than 400 in many English translations — is the practical instrument of that survival. It kept the covenant community from being destroyed by those who would erase it. The violence is almost always defensive in purpose: securing the life and blessings that by His grace God has given, against those who would take them by force.

The same pattern appears when the people rebuild. In Nehemiah 4, workers on Jerusalem’s wall face open threats. Nehemiah arms them and says, “Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, great and awesome, and fight for your brethren, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your houses” (Nehemiah 4:14). Half stand ready with spears and shields. The laborers work with one hand and hold a weapon with the other. “Every one of the builders had his sword girded at his side as he built” (Nehemiah 4:18). The community is built by men who stand ready to defend what they are building.

God’s law itself draws the line between proportionality and excess. “If the thief is found breaking in, and he is struck so that he dies, there shall be no guilt for his bloodshed. If the sun has risen on him, there shall be guilt for his bloodshed” (Exodus 22:2-3). The presumption is that an intruder in the night presents an imminent lethal threat.

Daylight changes the calculus because identification of the adversary and use of lesser force become possible. The distinction is necessity and proportionality: Force is justified by the nature and immediacy of the threat, not by vengeance or property alone. This standard still governs most American self-defense law.

Two swords

The New Testament does not cancel the pattern. In Luke 22:36-38, Jesus tells the disciples that the one who has no sword should sell his garment and buy one. When they produce two, He says it is enough. Raymond Ibrahim has shown how medieval Christians, including the Templars and Hospitallers, understood the verse as authorizing two swords — one against spiritual enemies, one against physical threats.

The modern pastorate, weak and effeminate, empties the passage of meaning and reduces it to mealy metaphor. As we have argued elsewhere, God calls men to be meek, not weak. Meekness is strength under control; the modern pastoral ideal is mere passivity that leaves the flock undefended.

Jesus never once forbids the use of steel. In fact, at His arrest, Peter draws one of those swords and cuts off the servant’s ear (Matthew 26:51; John 18:10). Jesus does not stop the blow. Instead, He heals the ear (Luke 22:51) and tells Peter to put the sword away, because, “Shall I not drink the cup which My Father has given Me?” (John 18:11; see also Matthew 26:52). The healing of the ear clears Jesus’ path to the cross; it is His last miracle before the crucifixion. The command is specific to that hour, not a universal prohibition against arms. The swords Jesus had just told them to acquire remain legitimate.

The most emphatic call for proper defensive alignment and proportionate force comes from the king of the universe Himself. “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends” (John 15:13). The love is sacrificial, not suicidal. It is the willingness to spend oneself so that others may live. If the defender dies without stopping the threat, those he claimed to protect are left undefended. That is not greater love.

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God-given right

Yet the modern Christian view abhors Christ the warrior against Satan. It prefers a cheap, easy Christianity that not only ignores real threats — feminism, open borders, Islamification — but affirms the sins that emerge from those threats: sexual immorality, racial idolatry, and self-destruction. Biblical self-defense therefore requires foresight, discipline, and bravery; it is protective rather than aggressive, proportionate, and open to preemption when the threat is clear and imminent. The prosperity gospel cannot defend families, and proactive defense is exactly what God demands of His men.

The Second Amendment records the American recognition of this ancient, God-given right. Free people retain the means to defend life, family, and liberty. When government acts as the servant described in Romans 13:4 — “he is God’s minister to you for good” — the people may rely on it. That “good,” however, is God’s objective good, not the subjective whimsy of those in power. It is not within the purview of human rulers to affirm immigration without assimilation, sexual anarchy, or racial idolatry, for all those oppose the laws of God. When government abandons its duty to do objective good or becomes the threat itself, the residual duty and the means of recourse remain with the people.

The census in Numbers, the swords at the builders’ sides in Nehemiah, the nighttime rule in Exodus, and Jesus’ instruction to acquire swords all point to the same conclusion. The right to keep and bear arms is not a concession of the state.

As Massachusetts patriot Mercy Otis Warren wrote in 1788 in her pamphlet, "Observations on the New Constitution," “Self-defense is a primary law of nature, which no subsequent law of society can abolish; this primeval principle, the immediate gift of the Creator, obliges everyone ... to resist the first approaches of tyranny.” Arms are the ordinary means of survival for the people of God who refuse to be destroyed.