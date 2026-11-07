Hillary Clinton wants to subpoena Elon Musk after years of warning about weaponizing the system

Democrats love to claim that Republicans are fascists and then turn out and collude with Big Tech to censor speech, force people to get vaccines, and treat certain political opinions as threats to be managed by the state.

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales calls it “projection.”

“Constantly they're screaming that Donald Trump's a fascist, and he's literally Hitler, and Republicans are the authoritarians and the fascists,” she says, “and it's just a projection from them.”

“There's no truth to it. There's no receipts that they can show. They just make it up because they are the party of projection.”

The latest example of this, she argues, comes from none other than Hillary Clinton.

For roughly a decade, the twice-defeated Democratic nominee has fearmongered that Donald Trump would weaponize the justice system to target political opponents.

“The fact of the matter is if that were true, she'd be in jail,” says Sara.

“Except she's not. So she knows that that's not the case. She knows that it's actually her party who's been doing this.”

But it’s not just her party; Clinton herself recently violated the very principle she has long accused Trump of abusing.

On Monday, during an appearance on the "Pivot" podcast with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, she argued that once Democrats control Congress, they should subpoena Elon Musk and force him to testify. She specifically noted that even if President Trump pardons Musk for any federal crimes, that wouldn’t stop a congressional subpoena.

“And in fact, some legal experts argue that if you're pardoned, then you have no protection. You cannot take the Fifth Amendment because you have no jeopardy,” she added, “So let him pardon Elon and then let's call him in and figure out what he has to say.”

Sara points out the irony of Clinton’s argument. In July, after receiving a broad preemptive pardon from Biden, Anthony Fauci was subpoenaed to testify before a Senate committee. He invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times, refusing to answer questions about COVID origins and related matters.

“Speaking of legal experts, you should also add in Rand Paul said it during the hearing,” says Sara, playing a clip of the Kentucky senator telling Fauci that obstructing a congressional investigation is against the law and that there would be repercussions for his refusal to testify.

“So if she were being true in her principles and her morals and her convictions that we know that she doesn't have ... I am sure that Hillary Clinton will soon go on the record as supporting getting answers from Anthony Fauci, and if he refuses, he should go to jail,” she mocks.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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