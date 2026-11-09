Even Washington state has had enough: Americans push back on the left’s culture war agenda

The left may not be as far gone as Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck previously believed, as it's no longer just traditionally red states actively pushing back on some of the more insane proposals being offered to Americans this year.

“Idaho just defeated one of the most aggressive abortion laws ever,” Glenn explains.

“It was like, ‘You know what? If your son’s 43 and you’ve changed your mind, you could go ahead and kill him.’ I mean, it was a crazy law. They voted that down,” he continues.

And not only that, he says, but “voter ID laws have passed in [five] states: Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia.”

Even Washington state is standing up to some of the crazier positions the left has previously held, including “forcing women’s nude spas to admit men.”

“They’re crazy. ... But here’s good news — not as crazy as we thought,” Glenn says. “Isn’t that amazing?”

“If I said to you, ‘Yeah, they want men in women’s nude spas,’ you’d be like, ‘Of course, it’s Washington state.’ Even Washington state said, ‘Nah, we can’t go that far,’” he adds.

“There were several left-leaning states that passed bills to protect women's sports,” Rikki Ratliff-Fellman chimes in.

“And what’s so fascinating about this is that this is one culture war issue where conservatives are winning over left minds,” she says.

“And it’s actually like the new social justice issue, if you will,” she continues. “I love that they have taken this once-divisive debate where the left was owning it and now they’re saying, ‘Actually no, you’re a freak, and there’s something wrong with you if you think a boy should be in the [girls’] locker room.’”

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