Nike taps Vietnam, World War-era 'Ivy Soldiers' as inspiration for Army-Navy Game uniforms

Nike is continuing its treacherous climb back into Americans' good graces with an inspiring uniform for the nation's young football players.

For the upcoming Army-Navy Game, Nike has once again pumped out a patriotic look that exceeds expectations for an NCAA uniform.

'They're playing a game, but they're really there to serve their country.'

This year, Nike is paying tribute to the U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division, known as the Ivy Soldiers, ahead of the annual historic game in December.

Army players will wear the fashionable Ivy Soldier green camo uniforms in honor of the division, which was created in December 1917, during World War I.

The name "Ivy Division" came from the Roman numeral IV in the unit insignia, which will be displayed on the uniform's left shoulder patch and on the front of the helmet.

Nike touted the division's motto of "Steadfast and Loyal" in the promotion of the new uniforms, saying it was an honor to showcase the military academies in such a manner.

"Yes, they're playing a game, but they're really there to serve their country," Nike designer Jason Cochran said in a press release. “They're out there protecting their country and playing the game that they love."

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The uniform is meant to reflect the ivy-covered foliage of Central and Eastern Europe as seen in World War II. Nike said in its press release that even the typography on the uniform letters and numbers was inspired by memorials like the Utah Beach monument in order to convey "resilience, history, and craftsmanship."

Army team captain and starting safety Stephen Nnadozie had strong words after the reveal of the jersey, which was showcased live on television by Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

"What goes through my mind is there's a meaning behind that jersey," Nnadozie said. "People have died behind these units that these jerseys are representing, and to be able to go out there and represent that unit on the field, it means a lot. And you don't take that for granted."

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United States Military Academy

The United States Military Academy boasted on the "Ivy Soldiers" webpage that the Ivy Division answered the call in the Vietnam War in 1966, conducting "grueling jungle warfare" and spearheading several crucial missions during the Tet Offensive.

The patriotic jerseys are vastly different in appearance from Nike's 2025 rendition, which were still as American as apple pie with references to the U.S. Constitution and the Revolutionary War.

Nike, however, was recently removed from the S&P 100 after 18 years on the list.

Army players will wear the Ivy Soldier uniforms for the 127th Army-Navy Game on December 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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