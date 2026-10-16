Philly women's sports bar named after transgender activist closes following claims it wasn't inclusive enough

A sports bar that called itself a hub of the queer community in Philadelphia is closing its doors after just over a year.

The bar was meant to serve as a counter to businesses that prioritize male sports on its TV screens over women's, a common origin story for these types of bars.

'More than ever this city needs more women/queer/BIPOC-owned businesses.'

In September 2025, owner Chivonn Anderson opened Marsha's, named after Marsha P. Johnson, a man the New York Times described as a "transgender pioneer and activist."

Anderson told the Philadelphia Inquirer at the time that she opened her bar because she couldn't find a place in Philadelphia that would put on the 2019 Women's World Cup.

However, despite its desire to be an inclusive location, the bar faced claims from former employees that they were mistreated, with one saying the bar was disparaging toward female employees.

As reported by the Advocate, that employee had claimed a manager said that women and nonbinary employees were "overly emotional" and should be replaced with men because the venue needs "more testosterone."

Anderson denied the claims, but vowed to speak with independent human resources and DEI consultants to hold her bar "accountable."

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Watch Me! Sports Bar, Long Beach, California, 2024. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The bar invited patrons for its "final weekend" in an Instagram post this week, saying that it was closing its doors for good.

"We have loved serving this community, and still believe that more than ever this city needs more women/queer/BIPOC-owned businesses. We sincerely hope that someone is able to step up and fill this void," Marsha's wrote.

Anderson provided bizarre statements to the Inquirer when the bar launched, saying she wanted to open a place for those who want to "go out and have fun and feel safe and be seen."

Followed by, "It's kind of like you're going to your favorite aunt’s house to indulge in the things you know you're not supposed to when you're at home," Anderson continued. "A little bit of drinking, a little bit of good food, and being around people who want to have just as much fun as you do."

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The Sports Bra, Portland, Oregon, 2024. Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Marsha's inception story was similar to that of Seattle women's sports bar Rough & Tumble. For that venue, owner Jen Barnes said in 2022 that she couldn't find a bar that would turn on a women's soccer game because it was on at the same time as a Seattle Seahawks NFL game.

Rough & Tumble has since reportedly opened a second location in Seattle, while other women's sports bars have found success in other cities, like Portland, where the Sports Bra has been open for a couple of years. The Sports Bra now has plans to open another in bar in Boston.

Long Beach, California, has the Watch Me! Sports Bar, which has enjoyed two years of business, as well.

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