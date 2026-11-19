Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey now knows how comedians feel when they get canceled.

Humphrey, an outspoken star on the team, posted and deleted a podcast on the same day after remarks he made about the City of Baltimore circulated online.

'They're best at making criminals.'

The NFL player's podcast, "The Marlon Humphrey Show," with co-host Jeremiah Pittman went up on Wednesday before coming right back down, but not before the pro's remarks made the rounds online.

A viral clip showed Humphrey reacting to a question about what Baltimore is best at making.

"What is Baltimore best at making?" Humphrey asked himself. "They're best at making criminals."

"Whoa," Pittman replied.

"Yeah, I know, obviously, that's obviously going to get cut out," Humphrey quickly added as he and Pittman laughed.

The viral clip actually left out vital context, as ESPN reported, since Humphrey also stated that "The Star-Spangled Banner" and National Bohemian beer were also integral contributions from Baltimore.

However, the damage was already done, and later that day after practice, Humphrey was in full apology mode in the locker room.

"I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday to the City of Baltimore," he told reporters. "As you guys know, I've been here my whole career. I've spent lots of offseason here, welcomed a son here, and I'm an investor in the city, investor in different areas of parts of the state."

Humphrey concluded that he does indeed know the "effect that words have" and further apologized when facing questions from the media.

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Backlash from Ravens fans was swift, and reactions soon started coming from prominent places, like the office of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D).

Scott said he acknowledged Humphrey's apology, but added, "A verbal apology is not enough," and quickly turned the ordeal into a racial dilemma.

The mayor stated that the city is "full of" young black boys who look up to the Ravens, "and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper."

In the statement published on Instagram, the mayor asked how Humphrey would feel if someone said, "Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way."

Scott added that he would like to sit down with the NFL player and have him speak with some reformed criminals.

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Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP / Getty Images

At the same time, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that any conversations with Humphrey about his remarks would "remain private between these walls" of the team facility.

Minter went on to say how much he loves the city and how much he appreciated the great opportunity he has in Baltimore.

When pressed about whether he would address Humphrey directly, Minter remained closed off.

"I have conversations about stuff like that all the time, but again, those will remain private," the coach said, per The Baltimore Banner.

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