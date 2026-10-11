Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey trashed for meeting with Trump — but another star is backing him up

An athlete attending an event with the president will always drum up noise with liberal media, but it is fast becoming a circus that the pros are tired of fielding questions about.

Look no farther than Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey, who answered a series of questions about a ride he took with President Donald Trump to a shipyard near Baltimore earlier this week.

'I don't really have any political beliefs.'

Ravens Ryan Eckley, Tyler Loop, Nick Moore, and Humphrey all met with the president on Tuesday before he announced plans to open a shipyard with Anduril Industries that could create over 3,000 jobs in the area.

After Humphrey posted a video of himself riding behind the president in a "very armored vehicle," he faced questions from the media upon his return to team facilities.

"President Trump actually asked us if we wanted to ride with him, and I was not going to turn down a ride with the president," Humphrey said of the video.

"That was quite the experience."

The 30-year-old addressed more questions about his political views, but stated he "did not vote" in the last election, and likely has never voted, before claiming, "I don't really have any political beliefs."

Viewers on social media were irate about the football player's answers and quickly labeled him a pawn of the administration.

"Look in the camera. Stand on it," a Baltimore sports talk radio account wrote.

"He can't even look up," another claimed.

Others called Humphrey a "useful idiot" and a "political prop."

Insults even came from Dallas Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr., who described Humphrey's answers as a "clown show."

However, a former wide receiver from those same Cowboys, Dez Bryant, called out the writer and asked why he was bothered by Humphrey's comments.

"Why does it matter? I'm telling the world now..as soon as I see Trump.. I’m taking a photo with him," Bryant wrote.

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"I hope he’s down to have a margarita," the Texas native added.

During the same interview, Humphrey said that he planned to dedicate himself to learning more about politics for the upcoming election.

"I did try to vote this last time, but my absentee ballot didn't come in," he told reporters.

"I do plan on voting the next time around," the star defensive player explained, before adding, "I am extremely uninformed on what laws are going on, to be honest."

Simply put, Humphrey said he planned on making an informed decision on who to vote for based on where his beliefs line up with each party.

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Humphrey also spoke about the opportunities for the area itself — Sparrows Point, Maryland — and said that as an investor in local neighborhoods, he was glad there was an "opportunity to have a greater economy" come to the area.

"I believe in the area, and I'm pretty excited for the economy boom that could come from this," he stated.

The interview closed with Humphrey being asked if he had seen any of the reactions to his presidential meeting on social media. The athlete immediately chose a positive route and said he hadn't had the opportunity to react to any "love" he had received online.

"I am on social media at a max of about five minutes a day, so I was not able to interact with all the love I have received," Humphrey said.

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