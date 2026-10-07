Flock of Ravens swarm President Trump in Baltimore: 'Do yall know this guy?'

A day at the docks started with an unexpected meeting with some birds — Ravens, to be exact.

When President Donald Trump arrived in Sparrows Point, Maryland, to announce a new shipyard, he was met by a group of professional athletes.

'He claims that he's a billionaire!'

Trump, who consistently flexes his football knowledge, was greeted by four Baltimore Ravens players before an event announcing a major government investment.

Ryan Eckley, Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Loop, and Nick Moore all met with the president at Tradepoint Atlantic on Tuesday, as Trump was set to unveil plans for a gigantic logistics center in the Baltimore area, about 30 minutes from where the Ravens play.

Humphrey is seemingly the most outspoken of the players, at least politically, and was the only one to post a video online about the interaction.

"Do yall know this guy? He claims that he's a billionaire!" Humphrey wrote as a video caption. The video showed the 30-year-old cornerback sitting behind the president inside a moving vehicle.

Humphrey spoke in defense of the president when New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart received criticism for introducing Trump before a rally.

"The fake Trump hate funny to me," Humphrey wrote in May. "Majority voted for him but everybody seem to hate him lol ... Somebody lying."

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Win McNamee/Getty Images

The New York Post reported that Humphrey planned to meet with the president to discuss his charity work and the commander in chief's shared passion for football and golf.

"Marlon Humphrey is a great talent, player, and leader for the Ravens," Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz told the New York Post. "He is also widely respected in the locker room and the city of Baltimore."

The new shipyard is being built with Anduril Industries, founded by tech and defense entrepreneur Palmer Luckey. It is expected to create 3,100 jobs and cost $6.6 billion. The money will come in part from the U.S. Navy ($2.9 billion) with the majority from private investment ($3.7 billion),

According to the Guardian, the shipyard will be called "Arsenal Two" and will build torpedo tubes and other parts for Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines.

Taxpayers will reportedly have a "40% stake" in the facility, the president said. However, it will not be operational until 2030.

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Humphrey has a history of remarks in support of the president. In February 2025, he wrote on X, "I'm confused how everyone appears to 'hate' Trump but he won the presidency ... Some of yall lying."

Following the assassination attempt against the president in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, Humphrey remarked: "Trump took a bullet for America."

The Ravens are currently 3-1 and will play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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