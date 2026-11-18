A UFC fighter garnered support from his colleagues when he started naming and shaming a portion of the sport's fanbase for their negativity toward Christians.

However, that same segment of UFC viewers did not take the criticisms lightly and weren't going down without a fight.

'Often, those with the least experience are the loudest and most certain of their opinions.'

Jared Gordon, 38, has been fighting in the UFC for nearly a decade and has matched up against some of the sport's biggest stars, like Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett.

On Tuesday, Gordon — who says he was born Jewish and is now a born-again Christian — prompted his X followers with a question about the "progressive" section of mixed martial arts fans.

"Why do you guys think MMA attracts the worst fans possible? Fans that are usually progressive athesists [sic], that talk s*** about men/women who believe in God and who put themselves out there on the frontline for everyone to see/judge," Gordon asked.

"They say they are fans but just talk s*** about fighters," he added.



While Gordon has since seemingly deleted the post, he left his replies open to many angry comments online before he began deleting them by Wednesday morning.

"MMA fandom is dominated by right wing bigoted fake christians," one reader replied.

Gordon addressed the fan directly, reportedly saying that "all the journalists and a lot of fans" in the MMA space are liberals. That reply appears to have been deleted as well.

"There's not a pro athlete more coddled than ufc fighters," wrote another fan.

RELATED: VIDEO: Mob of Muslim fighters jump Christian UFC star in brutal attack: 'What kind of man does this?!'

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Though Gordon pulled many of his responses from X, more comments calling MMA fans "conservative racist bigoted POS" and other names were left.

Gordon's question was online long enough to garner a reaction from some of his colleagues though, including bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi, who attempted to share some wisdom with his coworker.

"Most are empty inside," Zahabi wrote.

"It pains them to see others wholeheartedly pursue their dreams," the Canadian added.

Gordon simply replied, "I agree."

Former UFC star Kenny Florian said in response that he has noticed "MMA fans becoming increasingly disrespectful and confidently ignorant."

Florian last fought in 2011 and then commentated for the UFC afterward.

"Often, those with the least experience are the loudest and most certain of their opinions. I also fear reading comprehension and basic logic are endangered species," Florian continued.

The Massachusetts native said he felt the internet had created an entire generation that has never had "their confidence tested against their competence."

Florian concluded that such behavior from talkers has only made doers disengage with social media.

RELATED: Christian Blue Jays player issues apology: 'I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community'

Photo by Jacquelyn Martin- Pool/Getty Images

The UFC and its fighters have become increasingly conservative, right-wing, and religious.

Apart from the altercations between Christian and Muslim fighters that have persisted for decades, the combat athletes have become more vocal about their beliefs than ever before.

Whether it's champion Justin Gaethje proclaiming his love for America or women's champion Kayla Harrison praising Jesus after her title defense, athletes in the sport are speaking their minds.

Florian represents just one of the many former stars who remain involved with the sport and still use their platform to give their opinions, no matter how controversial.

But there are others as well. For example, former middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre recently supported a vaccine-injury inquiry in Canada and still trains with active fighters while making numerous public appearances.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!