'Let the truth come out': UFC legend Georges St-Pierre backs vaccine-injury inquiry

Devastating testimony regarding alleged vaccine side effects is under way, and the stories are heartbreaking.

Years after COVID-19 vaccines were pushed out to the public, many of those who claim it caused adverse events are still battling to be recognized, and now they're getting a boost of support.

'When everybody go Right, I’m not afraid to go Left when I think it’s better.'

The Allison Inquiry this week includes more than 1,400 Canadians who are willing to testify about being injured by a COVID-19 vaccine in a country that almost unanimously took the jab.

As the inquiry reaches the federal government, former UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre said in a video posted Monday he wanted to share his support for the inquiry, which he said is giving Canadians who were "hurt by the COVID-19 vaccine" a chance to "explain themselves publicly" and to "let the truth come out."

The fighter stated that he hoped that such a situation would "never happen again" and for "people to have [the] freedom to do what they want to do with their body."

The inquiry has selected 50 claimants to testify, with many of the stories heard being just as shocking as they are sad.

Stéphanie Giguère claimed she was told her vaccine side-effect symptoms were "all in her head" before being put through a mental health evaluation.

Patricia Leidl testified that she collapsed after her second dose and now has neurological problems including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

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Other testimonies have included Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, who claimed that her brother suffered cardiac side effects following vaccination and "ultimately died."

As well, Carole Avoine claimed she developed Bell’s palsy after vaccination.

Canadians overwhelmingly supported receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. By February 2022, 96% of the population age 12 and over had at least one dose. In 2023, more than 80% of Canadians had two doses.

For comparison, about three-quarters of Americans received at least one dose by September 2021, with the rate declining for a second dose to 61%.

According to the government of Canada's official vaccine information website, more than 4,200 "serious" adverse events were reported after vaccination in 2021, with another 43,000+ "non-serious reports" the same year.

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Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

St-Pierre is not shy about touching on controversial topics, whether it be brain injuries suffered by UFC fighters or alien interactions.

Regarding the latter, the Quebec native has spoken at length about the possibility of him being abducted by aliens, including incidents where he felt like he has lost time.

Critics claimed these explanations may be evidence of brain trauma suffered from fighting.

Politically, St-Pierre said early in 2026 that he isn't afraid to go "left" if everyone else is going "right."

"When everybody go Right, I’m not afraid to go Left when I think it’s better," he wrote on X.

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