NFL makes social justice announcement fans probably aren't going to like

With the start of the NFL season barely a week away, fans are clamoring for news about their team's starting quarterback or star receiver.

Instead, viewers are getting what is likely to feel like another puzzling, unnecessary confirmation about the upcoming season.

'The only thing more powerful than hate is love.'

It's been a decade since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem, causing nationwide controversy.

Kaepernick's argument that the United States "oppresses black people" had a monstrous effect on the league, pushing the NFL into activism from seemingly every angle.

The death of George Floyd and the 2020 Summer of Love riots inspired more political messaging in the NFL — in its stadiums, on player equipment, and in front offices.

Now, the NFL has confirmed it will continue its league-wide platitudes for yet another season, specifically confirming its social justice messaging will remain on fields and player helmets.

"We are continuing with both the end zone stencils and helmet decals this season," an NFL spokeswoman told Front Office Sports.

This program typically manifests in messages like "End Racism."

RELATED: Al Michaels divides NFL fans with Trump jab during 'Thursday Night Football': 'Read the news'

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

According to the report, the NFL will also carry over its use of the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing," colloquially known as the black national anthem, before the Super Bowl and other events. It has been used in season openers since 2020, as well.

Also reportedly returning is the NFL's partnership with rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the company behind the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show fiasco with singer Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican artist's performance this year had him deliver just one line in English, while angering fans with progressive messaging like, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

The NFL will still champion the phrase "Inspire Change" as its main social justice initiative promoting the following pillars: education, economic advancement, community-police relations, and criminal justice reform, which focuses on "key reforms" to the system like "pre-trial detention."

RELATED: Enes Kanter Freedom responds to WNBA owner comparing his protest to shooting someone

Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Other programs that aren't going anywhere are the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative that allows players, coaches, and staff to wear custom cleats to showcase causes or nonprofits on their shoes. The cleats are typically worn during games and later auctioned off for charity.

Also returning is the NFL's support for historically black colleges and universities.

Troy Vincent Sr., NFL executive vice president of football operations, simply says on the NFL website that the league works with HBCUs to "provide opportunities to students and administrators from these great institutions."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!