UFC champ: In America, there's one thing you should 'never' apologize for

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje kept it real with attendees at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

After a hype video about the UFC's origins, Gaethje took to the stage to pump Americans full of national pride while providing some blunt honesty for those who need it.

'I was fighting for America that night.'

It doesn't get much more inspirational than a UFC champion hyping up the crowd, and when the lights shined down on the stage, Gaethje delivered as always.

The fighter likely frightened some audience members when he explained how he got his nickname, "The Highlight," which he received after slamming an opponent unconscious in the first round of his first pro fight in 2011.

The Arizona native went on to tell the audience exactly what he believes makes him, the country, and President Donald Trump so successful: having the guts to chase a dream when everyone else "calls you crazy."

From there, he called President Trump "the highlight in the world of politics" who "changed the hearts of millions" with the same grit and determination of a UFC fighter.

Noting that he believes "politics is a much nastier game than mixed martial arts," Gaethje praised the president for treating every day like it's fight day and winning that fight.

"In America, you never have to apologize for being a winner," the champion declared.

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Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Gaethje was joined on stage by middleweight fighter Bo Nickal from Colorado. Both athletes won their fights at the iconic UFC Freedom 250 held on the White House grounds.

Nickal praised Trump for holding the event and said it felt like he had the president in his corner the whole time.

Gaethje said the country has been "too good" to his family and that he felt compelled to put on an epic performance that night in June, where he won by TKO as a 6:1 underdog.

"I was fighting for America that night, and I was representing you," the champion recalled.

"Nobody else" would have hosted the event, Gaethje said about Trump, while noting the whole ordeal did phenomenal things for his sport.

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Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Nickal spoke about consistently challenging himself as an athlete before turning to God, which for him was a road less traveled. Since, Nickal said he has learned to "prioritize my faith, my family, [and] my character above successes and failures."

This path, which has been carved out by God, has taught him the most important things in life are to be a good husband and father.

"This doesn't make me soft. This doesn't make me less competitive," Nickal said, citing his White House performance.

Gaethje finished by telling Americans that the future is at stake and plainly put forth his hopes for the upcoming midterms.

"I want to live under a conservative government in a free and capitalist society," the 37-year-old said.

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