MUST WATCH: Adam Carolla brings down the house at Republican Midterm Convention with hilarious jokes

Comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla blasted Democrats and praised freedom during a humorous speech at the Republican Midterm Convention on Wednesday.

Carolla, who is known for mocking and ridiculing left-wing policies, took his schtick to the convention in Dallas, Texas, and brought the house down.

'I'm not an overly political person. I'm just a guy who lives in California and sees which way the wind is blowing.'

"All right. I would like to start tonight with a land acknowledgment," Carolla began with laughter from the audience.

"This is the greatest land in the history of mankind!" he added. "And if that bothers you, you, your communist and hippie buddies should get the hell off it!"

He continued after much applause and cheering.

Carolla mocked the overregulation in the progressive haven of California.

"Could you imagine how long it would take to build the Golden Gate Bridge today in Gavin Newsom's California?" he said a fan wrote him.

"I wrote back, 'People who wanted to commit suicide would die of natural causes!'"

He later gave a rundown of the source of his political beliefs.

"Listen, I'm not an overly political person. I'm just a guy who lives in California and sees which way the wind is blowing," Carolla said.

"And you don't want California in your nation," he added. "And that's where the Democrats are trying to take this. All you do is pay taxes, and you get nothing in return. So, I'd like to shrink government a little bit, and let's see if we can get a little more freedom going these days," he added.

Carolla did get some boos from the audience when he addressed the presidential ambitions of Gavin Newsom at the end of his speech.

"There's a part of me that almost wants Newsom to become president just so that he'll get the hell out of California!" he said.

After allowing the audience to boo and jeer, Carolla continued.

"Just kidding. That fascist will never be president!" he joked.

RELATED: 'He's a buffoon': Adam Carolla blasts Gavin Newsom and reveals he's finally leaving California

Carolla's entire speech can be viewed here.

Blaze News is offering live coverage of the convention on BlazeTV, which can be viewed above.

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