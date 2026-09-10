Sen. Jon Husted believes you should keep the money you earn

On Wednesday, Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) took the stage at the Republican Midterm Convention to represent hard-working Ohio families.

During his speech, he touted his conservative record while slamming his 2026 Democratic opponent, former Sen. Sherrod Brown, for allocating constituents’ money to illegal immigrants and other Democrat programs.

‘A job isn’t just a paycheck. It’s dignity.’

Husted reminisced about how times were tough growing up, and the Democrats of his youth didn’t make that experience any easier.

Brown, he said, was first elected to office when Husted was only 7 years old. Surprisingly, Brown is still running today, 50 years later, as a career politician who has failed to help the working-class families of Ohio.

“A job isn’t just a paycheck,” Husted proclaimed. “It’s dignity. It’s pride. It’s the ability to provide for your family. It gives you a sense of self-worth.”

That’s part of the reason why Husted worked with President Donald Trump to pass the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, a law that he said lets Ohio workers keep more of their money in their pockets instead of government programs. Husted went on:

[The Working Families Tax Cuts Act] prevented a huge tax increase, cut taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security and gave working families expanded child-care credits and helped with child care and Trump accounts to help our little ones get a good start in life. It was the biggest tax cut for working families in history, and every Democrat in the Senate voted against it.

Brown was one of those Democrats who attacked the bill, Husted claimed. Ohio residents, however, had a different perspective.

RELATED: Sen. McCormick: The Republican Party is the home of American workers

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Husted noted that, so far, the Working Families Tax Cuts Act has helped:

delivery drivers and waitresses keep more of their tips to pay off cars and student loans.

factory workers put a down payment on their first house, thanks to more money kept through overtime.

senior citizens stay in their homes longer with the money saved from no taxes on Social Security.

As the Biden administration gave Americans open borders and sanctuary cities – where tax dollars were allocated to illegal immigrants – Democrats voted to take more of Americans’ money to fund these programs, Husted said.

Husted emphasized the injustice of it all with a question: “Why do Democrats seem to fight harder for people who are in this country illegally than they do for American citizens and families?”

There is no good explanation, he said. Former President Joe Biden and Brown raised taxes on citizens while illegal aliens received benefits and jobs slipped away to China. Even worse, Husted claimed, Brown “put Shanghai over Steubenville and Beijing over Brunswick,” spurning Ohio citizens.

Brown also supported the usual Democrat policies of the age, like allowing men in women’s sports and renaming mothers to "pregnant people,” which he wanted to stamp into law, Husted added.

Husted closed with several questions aimed at the root of the issue:

Do you want to keep more of what you earn? Or do you want to see more of your hard-earned money go to Washington for failures and fraud?



Should we let working families keep more of what they earn? They earned the paycheck. It's theirs, isn't it?



Well, I won't stop fighting for that principle. I will not stop fighting for you. May God bless Ohio, and God bless the working families of the United States of America.

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