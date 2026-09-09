The mood is high as midterm convention gets under way

Energy is high in the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas on Wednesday evening as the Republican Midterm Convention gets under way.

A near-constant stream of speakers, including candidates, politicians, and Trump administration officials have been highlighting GOP accomplishments and emphasizing the importance of turning out voters in November. Even though it is some time until President Donald Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. Central Time, the arena is already full.

'We absolutely will not go back to open borders, but we absolutely will go back to common sense.'

On the convention floor, delegates from across the country have expressed enthusiasm and loud cheers.

Jan Lowry, a delegate from Virginia, told Blaze News the experience has been great so far: “I’m excited. I’m fired up. It’s been great to be here.”

Her message to GOP leadership echoed the general atmosphere of the convention: “Keep it up. Don’t listen to the naysayers. Just keep doing what you’re doing.”

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Texas) received some of the loudest applause for his speech highlighting the differences between Republicans and Democrats: "It's the mainstream vs. the extreme."

Gill emphasized the GOP's commitment to permanent results in electoral victories: "We absolutely will not go back to open borders, but we absolutely will go back to common sense."

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The midterm convention has the same upbeat, festive atmosphere of a regular national party convention traditionally held before presidential elections. The floor is loud as the different delegations try to outdo each other in enthusiasm.

In the halls outside the arena, food stalls, press tables, and a busy merch store vie for the attention of thousands of guests, media, and various staff members circulating throughout the building.

Law enforcement presence is high, as resources from ICE, HSI, and the Dallas Police Department have been surged to the area to assist the Secret Service. Entire blocks around the American Airlines Center have been cordoned off to ensure safety for the president and other high-profile guests who will address the convention.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage this evening and is also expected to speak tomorrow as well, along with Vice President JD Vance.

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