Latino lawmakers demand Democrats funnel MILLIONS to Latina's campaign for Texas governor

Latino lawmakers in Texas are putting pressure on the Democratic Party to funnel $10 million to the gubernatorial election between the Republican incumbent and his Latina competitor.

Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa is hoping to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and her fellow Latino Democrats are pushing for more support from the Democratic Governors Association.

DGA is 'currently investing' in Hinojosa's campaign 'by paying expenses and recently providing staff.'

Thirty-nine Latino leaders and organizers sent a letter to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), the chair of the DGA, warning him that it would be a slight to Latinos if he didn't send more support for Hinojosa.

"The party can't afford to continue to make the same mistakes of the past and not invest in our Latino candidates and Latino voters. Latinos will make the difference in this race, and this race has great implications for the makeup of Congress and our democracy," the letter read.

The letter also implied that bolstering Hinojosa's campaign could help Beshear's apparent presidential hopes in 2028.

Beshear offered a tepid statement to Axios about the demand.

"While there will certainly be more investment, announcing a figure would only advantage the [Republican Governors Association] in any counter-investment. I look forward to working with the signees of the letter in supporting Gina," he said.

He added that the DGA is "currently investing" in Hinojosa's campaign "by paying expenses and recently providing staff."

Polls show that Hinojosa is running slightly behind Abbott, who enjoys a massive financial advantage — the Democrat has only $3 million in cash on hand while Abbott has $67 million.

Axios notes that Texas is a very expensive state in which to campaign and tossing millions of dollars into the gubernatorial race may siphon needed funds from other races.

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If Hinojosa is able to defeat Abbott, she would become the first Latino governor.

No Democrat has won a statewide election in Texas in three decades.

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