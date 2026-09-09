Trump may get the last laugh over Jimmy Kimmel — if the rumors are true

Jimmy Kimmel has been a mainstay in late-night television for nearly a quarter of a century, but insiders are saying Kimmel's network has had enough.

After a controversial year that saw Kimmel temporarily taken off the air over remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Kimmel's new season will have a big cloud hanging over it.

'This information is inaccurate.'

Last call?

Page Six reported that Kimmel, who returned Tuesday night after a summer break, has begun the final season of his show. This means May 2027 would mark the end of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after 24 years.

"His contract is not getting extended," a source, described as familiar with the situation, told the outlet.

However, the move is allegedly unlikely to have anything to do with the Trump administration, the source claimed.

Kimmel did not address the claims during his return broadcast and instead focused on celebrating his 4,000th show.

"It's a lot of shows," Kimmel remarked, per Cosmopolitan. "According to the White House, it's too many shows," he added.

RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell continues run at worst TV return ever with insane comments about 'Nazis'

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Orange man glad

ABC Entertainment quickly addressed the reports the same day, describing the claims as "inaccurate," while adding statements that won't exactly put the rumors to bed: "This information is inaccurate," a spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. "Any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative."

Page Six's insider said that Kimmel signs year-to-year contracts to maintain flexibility and claimed cost reductions have played a role in the network's decision not to renew with the host.

"It wouldn't have anything to do with Trump," an insider allegedly said.

Moreover, the source maintained that Disney brass aren't swayed by politics and that CEO Josh D'Amaro is "not afraid of the administration."

RELATED: Singer Jelly Roll cries on Jimmy Kimmel show after Trump-joke backlash: 'I am a Christian'

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Longer than Letterman

At 24 years, Kimmel has outlasted more beloved late-night hosts like David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Conan O'Brien. He is second in tenure length only to Johnny Carson, who hosted "The Tonight Show" for 30 years.

"This show premiered after the Super Bowl in January 2003," Kimmel said on Tuesday. "There were those who said we would never last this long. There are even those who used the regulatory might of the FCC to unconstitutionally try to make sure we didn't last this long. But we did."

Even during the host's absence, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" managed to create controversy through its guest-hosts.

Former talk-show host Rosie O'Donnell said leaders at CBS News were siding with Nazis, while musician Jelly Roll saw blowback for jokes about the president's weight.

Jelly Roll later apologized and claimed he is more centrist, politically.

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