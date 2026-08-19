Rosie O'Donnell continues run at worst TV return ever with insane comments about 'Nazis'

Rosie O'Donnell had never been a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" before she accepted an offer to host the show.

Replacing Jimmy Kimmel during his summer vacation, O'Donnell was brought on for a week with one simple goal: to upset President Trump.

'I don't know how she can live with herself.'

I see Nazis

Kimmel said himself O'Donnell was being used as a "special treat" for the president, perpetuating the unlikely notion that, of course, the president is a nightly viewer.

O'Donnell told Variety that while she and Kimmel had never spoken in person, while saying they have an "adversarial relationship," she was happy to take the opportunity to stick it to Trump.

Particularly, O'Donnell took shots at Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison — due to his apparent closeness with the president — for the pending takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, which would give him control of CBS and CNN.

"It would be like Fox taking over all news channels. Imagine if Fox was not one outlier and Fox was the mainstay? That's what's happening with Hollywood now and the Ellisons, and it's tragic,” O'Donnell claimed.

"Look at what's happened to CBS News and '60 Minutes,' which was the gold star of their entire network, and they blew it up," O'Donnell declared.

Seemingly with no room for upward trajectory left on her insults, O'Donnell then alluded to the idea that CBS News editor Bari Weiss, who is Jewish, is siding with "Nazis."

"This Bari Weiss person, I don't know how she can live with herself. There are people who are sidling up to him and history will record all of their names, what they did, and who they stood next to," O'Donnell continued.

She added, "If you're in a room with 10 Nazis at a table and you're the only one who’s not, there’s a pretty good chance you're a Nazi."

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Calling Jewish people ‘Nazis’ is so disgusting, and such a pathetic line of attack that it makes me want @bariweiss and David Ellison to succeed in shaking up TV News as all the hateful trolls like O’Donnell will them to fail. https://t.co/LPtlj9BYA5

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 18, 2026

Spite night

Fellow television host Piers Morgan was one of the most vocal opponents of O'Donnell's Nazi comparisons.

Morgan said a day later, "Calling Jewish people 'Nazis' is so disgusting."

Morgan labeled the comments "such a pathetic line of attack that it makes me want [Bari Weiss] and David Ellison to succeed in shaking up TV News as all the hateful trolls like O'Donnell will them to fail."

The spite-based (temporary) return to hosting comes after O'Donnell revealed on a recent podcast that she got a tattoo to remind herself of her daughter's pronouns. O'Donnell said that her 13-year-old, who believes she is "nonbinary," became annoyed with her mother's inability to remember how to address her.

"They first told me that it was 'they/them,' I tried my best, but I kept saying 'she,'" O'Donnell said.

"And so they wrote on a cardboard paper 'they,' and then they would hold it up above their head every time I said 'she,'" O'Donnell laughed.

This led to a tattoo that says "they" on O'Donnell's wrist, so that she will "never forget."

RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell takes drastic measure to stop herself from 'misgendering' her 'nonbinary' teenager

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images/SXSW London

Irish goodbye

O'Donnell also revealed that while she thought her tattoo was a loving gesture, her daughter was completely numb to the idea.

"I thought she'd be very touched, and she didn't give two s**ts. She could not care less."

O'Donnell has lived in Ireland since Trump took office in 2025, where she has pursued citizenship on grounds of her ancestry. It is unclear whether or not it has been awarded. On the other hand, Trump threatened to revoke O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship last summer.

As a talk show host, O'Donnell's "The Rosie Show" had one season in 2011-2012, while "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" had six seasons from 1996 to 2002.

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