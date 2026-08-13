Rosie O'Donnell takes drastic measure to stop herself from 'misgendering' her 'nonbinary' teenager

Liberal celebrity Rosie O'Donnell says she continues to struggle using her teenage daughter's chosen pronouns.

The 64-year-old admitted she took a drastic measure to remember to call her daughter "them" and thought the teenager would find it touching, but the girl didn't care at all.

'I thought she'd be very touched, and she didn't give two s**ts. She could not care less.'

O'Donnell related the story during an interview with Amy Poehler on her "Good Hang" podcast released Tuesday. O'Donnell told Poehler that her daughter would hold up a sign with the word "they" to remind her.

"I love, I love that you're constantly correcting in real time like we all do. It's, it's really beautiful," said Poehler.

"And it really matters to them, and I know it matters to them. And so when I would — they first told me that it was 'they/them,' I tried my best, but I kept saying 'she,'" O'Donnell said.

"And so they wrote on a cardboard paper 'they,' and then they would hold it up above their head every time I said 'she,'" O'Donnell laughed, "like John Cusack in 'Say Anything' with the boom box, just staring at me, you know."

O'Donnell said she eventually got the "they" tattooed in her daughter's handwriting.

"I had it tattooed on my wrist so that I would never forget, that it would remind me," she added. "And I thought she'd be very touched, and she didn't give two s**ts. She could not care less."

O'Donnell then "misgenders" her daughter in the course of telling the story.

"And I just said 'she.' I just did it again in the 'they' story," she added. "I messed it up."

O'Donnell's 13-year-old daughter was named Dakota but changed her name to Clay when she began identifying as "nonbinary" in 2024. O'Donnell came out as gay in 2002 and was legally married for two years to Michelle Rounds.

O'Donnell and Rounds adopted Dakota and later fought over custody until Rounds committed suicide in 2017.

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O'Donnell moved from the U.S. to Ireland in 2025 and claimed that she would return once all Americans had "equal rights."

The entire podcast episode with O'Donnell can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel.

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