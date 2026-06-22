Jimmy Kimmel picks host to replace him for a bit — and she's a vitriolic Trump-hater

Jimmy Kimmel announced that he will be replaced this summer with a rotating roster of hosts that includes one histrionic hater of President Donald Trump.

Kimmel said Rosie O'Donnell will be one of the hosts to take over the show as he takes a traditional two-month break for the summer.

'It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well.'

"We have assembled a potent group of hosts to fill in for me, beginning with Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson, Jelly Roll," said Kimmel on Thursday.

"And as a special treat for our commander in chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming," he added.

O'Donnell and Trump have attacked each other verbally since before he became president, and his insults against her have been used by opponents to accuse him of misogyny.

One of his most famous jabs came during the first debate for the presidential Republican primary in 2015, when he interrupted moderator Megyn Kelly.

"You've called women you don't like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals," said Kelly.

"Only Rosie O'Donnell!" said Trump to loud applause and laughter.

"For the record, it was well beyond Rosie O’Donnell," Kelly responded when the laughter subsided.

In March, O'Donnell said she was leaving America for Ireland with her youngest child, Clay, and would return when all citizens have equal rights. She has said that the 12-year-old identifies as nonbinary.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country. That's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are," she said.

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"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political," she added. "When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

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