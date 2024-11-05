Megyn Kelly joins Trump at rally to urge voter support

Megyn Kelly campaigned alongside former President Donald Trump at his rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening.



During her speech, Kelly explained why she has chosen to vote for Trump, citing his stance on immigration as the reason.

"And people like Laken Riley," Kelly said. "I'll be thinking about her tomorrow all day. Twenty-two years old, killed in Georgia, a young nursing student, by an illegal. I'll be thinking about Jocelyn Nungaray, 12 years old in Texas, murdered by two Venezuelan illegals."

'Oh, wait, I'm talking about Kamala and Doug.'

Kelly declared that Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, opened the nation's borders "by choice" and that it "wasn't accidental."

"She said it would be humane," Kelly stated. "That's what she and her boss believed. Tell it to Laken Riley's family."

She also praised Trump for protecting women.

"The boys should not be in the girls' locker rooms. Payton McNabb, North Carolina sophomore in high school, slammed so hard in the face by a volleyball hit at her by a boy pretending to be a girl. She suffered traumatic brain injury and permanent paralysis," Kelly continued.

"Kamala Harris looks at her and says, 'Be kind. Suck it up.' And, 'That's what's right.' Why do our girls have to face brain damage in order to be kind to boys who want to invade their sports?" she questioned.

Kelly slammed Harris for changing the laws in California to allow prisoners to receive taxpayer-funded gender mutilation surgeries.

"She was not just following the law; she changed the law. President Trump will stop it," she added.

"He got mocked by the left for saying he would be a protector of women," Kelly declared. "He will be a protector of women, and it's why I'm voting for him. He will close the border. He will keep the boys out of girls' sports and where they don't belong."

She noted that Trump "will look out for our boys too."

"He will not look at our boys like they're second-class citizens. And ladies out there who want a bit of girl power in this election, let me tell you something: How can you win when the sons and the husbands and the brothers and the dads that you love are losing?" Kelly asked.

She took a jab at the left for backward views on masculinity and marriage, citing a campaign ad that encouraged wives to vote for Harris behind the backs of their Trump-supporting husbands.

"That's their version of what marriage looks like," Kelly told the audience. "An overbearing husband who bullies his wife into saying she voted one way, as opposed to an honest, open relationship."

"Oh, wait, I'm talking about Kamala and Doug [Emhoff]," Kelly jeered.

She further slammed the liberal media for failing to press Emhoff on allegations of abuse.

"Vote Trump," Kelly concluded. "And get 10 friends to vote Trump, too."

Kelly's endorsement of Trump marked a complete turnaround from their once-contentious past.

During the first 2016 Republican primary debate, then-Fox News host Kelly confronted Trump regarding his controversial comments about women.

“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” Kelly said to Trump.

He quipped, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”



“For the record, it was well beyond Rosie O’Donnell,” Kelly replied.