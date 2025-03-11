Rosie O'Donnell has fled America, will return when all citizens 'have equal rights'

Rosie O'Donnell confirmed that she has fled to Ireland and suggested that politics were at least partly the reason for her emigration.

O'Donnell said on the video posted to her official TikTok account that she moved away in January.

'When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back.'

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful," she said.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country. That's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are," she added.

She hinted that she might return to the U.S. if the political situation reverses.

"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know," O'Donnell said.

"You know, I'm happy," she added. "I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country, and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

O'Donnell famously got into a feud with Trump long before he became president. In 2015 at the first Republican presidential primary debate, Megyn Kelly challenged Trump about his insults against women.

“You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals,’” Kelly said.

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump joked.

Here's the video of O'Donnell's statement:

