Florida female, 24, allegedly plows into parked car, smacks car's owner — and her DUI arrest video is a hoot

A 24-year-old Florida female allegedly crashed into parked car and even smacked the car's owner late last month — and Daytona Beach Police bodycam video captured the suspect's rather dramatic DUI arrest.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a Ford Bronco crashing into a Honda parked in a driveway outside the vehicle owner's residence — except the Bronco driver kept accelerating, pushing the Honda into a grassy area as the Bronco's rear tires sent dirt into the air, the New York Post reported.

'She smacked me right here.'

Police bodycam video shows officers confronting the suspect — Elizabeth Boucher — following the Aug. 30 crash.

“I guess I hit the front light of the car,” Boucher told an officer. “But I don’t know what really happened.”

The officer replied, “You didn’t just hit the front of the car. You just took the car completely off.”

When an officer asks Boucher for her driver's license, she produces a passport instead.

RELATED: Florida female going wrong way on interstate claims husband was driving. Then cops find rather large hole in her story.

Image source: Daytona Beach (Fla.) Police Department bodycam video screenshot

"Please don’t take me to jail over this,” Boucher pleads.

What's more, bodycam video shows Boucher declining to perform sobriety exercises and even trying to walk away from officers.

But they quickly caught up to her.

“Just because you don’t want to talk to us doesn’t mean we’re done with our investigation,” an officer told Boucher while placing her in handcuffs.

RELATED: Wild video: Florida cop clings to hood of moving car, shoots through windshield on busy downtown street in broad daylight

Image source: Daytona Beach (Fla.) Police Department bodycam video screenshot

“I thought we were all friends," Boucher told one officer amid her arrest.

In addition, Boucher claimed she's a mother: “I’m not resisting arrest; I just wanna make sure my daughter gets what she needs."

Boucher soon declined to take a requested DUI test and was placed in a patrol vehicle. WFLA-TV reported that she was taken to Volusia County Jail.

RELATED: Woman decapitated after 'intoxicated' boater, 45, allegedly drives 80 mph on river, catapults over another vessel: Officials

Police said Boucher faced charges of DUI, touch or strike, possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer/obstruction, refusal to submit to DUI testing, and DUI damage to property.

The Post said a neighbor told the owner of the crumpled Honda about the crash, and the Honda owner ran out to see what happened, after which Boucher and the Honda owner allegedly squared off.

“She came at me, and she was like in my face," the unidentified Honda owner told police on bodycam video. "She smacked me right here." The woman added to cops that she wanted to press charges against Boucher.

The paper — citing an arrest affidavit Law & Crime obtained — also reported that the Honda owner allegedly struck Boucher back and knocked her to the ground.

Boucher also is accused of following the woman back to her front door, where the Post said she was shoved again before police arrived.

The paper said Boucher was booked and released from jail on Aug. 31; she's expected to appear back in court on Oct. 21.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!