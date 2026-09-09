Trump broke liberals so bad, they're using MapQuest now

President Trump has decided to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America,” and liberals are reacting with anger that BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes would be better suited for the influx of illegal immigrants let in under the Biden administration.

“We are adding a new stage to TDS when it comes to the libs because ... you think that they have stage five terminal cases of Trump derangement syndrome, and then they just take it to a whole new level,” Gonzales says, noting that there should be a “new stage six.”

At this “stage six,” she explains that the controversy “breaking the brains of libs and sending them into full-blown meltdown mode is not illegal criminals committing crimes in our country.”

“It’s actually, of course, something way less serious, something way less important, which is President Trump renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America,” she says.

In retaliation, liberals have started a boycott of any company that is going along with Trump’s proclamation, like Apple and Google Maps, who have changed Lake Ontario to Lake America in their systems.

“So now libs are like, ‘We can’t use these companies. I’m never using Apple Maps again. I won’t use Google Maps,’” she says, explaining that the only company liberals have been able to find that didn’t rename the lake is MapQuest.

“Which is apparently still a thing. And I think probably the only reason that it didn’t rename it ... is because it hasn’t been updated since like 2015,” Gonzales says.

“So they’re going to run into some dead ends. But be that as it may, MapQuest is number one on the app store right now after refusing to change Lake Ontario’s name, according to CNN,” she continues.

In an interview on CNN, MapQuest General Manager Doug Berger told Erin Burnett that the company was “absolutely blown away by the response.”

“The updated figure is over 1.5 million downloads and installs so far. So it’s completely shocking. And yeah, what a ride so far,” he continued.

Burnett even pressed the company on its lack of relevance, as most Americans use Apple or Google to map out their directions.

“When people saw this, there were some who said, ‘Wait, MapQuest?’ They weren’t sure that it was still there. OK,” Burnett said, “and you fully embraced that entire conversation.”

“So when Eric Trump posts, quote, ‘Shocking to see you’re still alive.’ What is your response to that?” she asked.

“First of all, it’s hilarious, and it’s also true. MapQuest is 30 years old. This is actually the 30th birthday or anniversary of MapQuest. And so everybody has fond memories of printing out directions back in the day,” he replied.

“Really fond memories,” Gonzales says. “Good luck with your stupid map website app, whatever, printing off your directions. Good luck. Hopefully your directions don’t make you drive right into the Lake of America.”

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