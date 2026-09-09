Ready for prime time: GOP makes play to keep 2 toss-up seats red

Michigan congressional candidate Mike Bouchard has been given a prime-time speaking slot at the 2026 Republican midterm convention Wednesday, a sign that the Republican Party is making moves to keep control of Congress come January.

For the appearance, Bouchard has been paired with former NFL placekicker Jay Feely, who is running for Congress in Arizona, which voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 but went blue in 2016 and 2020.

'Mike’s prime-time speaking spot reflects what Republicans nationally already recognize: Michigan’s 10th District ... could help determine control of the House.'

Bouchard and Feely are among just a handful of not-yet-elected candidates lined up to speak at the Dallas convention Wednesday, and their scheduled time slot of between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Central Time suggests that the party wants the nation to see their faces and hear their message.

Trump has already endorsed both men.

Bouchard, 32, is a Michigan Army National Guard captain who is gunning to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District. Rep. John James (R-Mich.) has held the seat for the past four years.

Like the state of Michigan, the 10th District is about as purple as it gets. Rep. James, who is now running for governor, snuck past his Democratic opponent in 2022 by just 1,600 votes.

RELATED: An insider look at one of the toughest congressional races in the country

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All polling suggests another tight race in 2026. On August 25, the Cook Political Report shifted the race for the 10th Congressional District from lean Republican to a toss-up, and Kalshi currently has Democrat Christina Hines as the clear betting favorite.

"Mike’s prime-time speaking spot reflects what Republicans nationally already recognize: Michigan’s 10th District is one of the most competitive congressional races in the country and could help determine control of the House. The race was recently moved from Lean Republican to Toss-Up, and both parties understand the stakes," Jon Shiner, Bouchard's communications director, told Blaze News.

"Mike’s background and service make him uniquely qualified to fight for Americans and the voters of this district. His message tonight will be of lowering costs, securing our communities, bringing manufacturing jobs home, and defeating the Democrats’ increasingly socialist agenda."

Feely, 50, is also hoping to keep a decidedly purple district red. Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) has represented the 1st Congressional District of Arizona for the past two terms, but he won in 2022 by less than 1% of the vote.

Kalshi is similarly bearish on Feely's chances.

The GOP will need to hold onto every seat it can in November to maintain control after the midterms. Republicans currently enjoy just a four-seat majority in the House, 218 to 214, and generic congressional polling shows Democrats with a clear edge.

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