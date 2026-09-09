This company helps stop password nightmares — you'll never guess why the left hates it

A popular password manager is under fire by the left for pledging money to a Linux distro.

For most people, nothing about that sentence makes sense. Let's unravel the mystery.

When it comes to illegal immigration in Europe, you’re probably familiar with Tommy Robinson and the massive Unite the Kingdom rally held in May this year. Glenn Beck himself even attended the event, under threat of a lifetime ban from the U.K. government, just to give a speech on the importance of God-given civil liberties. Ultimately, Unite the Kingdom ended without fault, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned from his post.

Leftists have gone so insane that they don’t even realize the danger of their policies.

But while Tommy Robinson may be the face of the Unite the Kingdom rally, there are other Europeans who are also concerned about some of the points stressed at the event, such as the mass influx of illegal migrants crossing into European nations. One such man is David Heinemeier Hansson.

Back in July, Hansson took to his website to lay out a three-step plan to save Europe. None of it is radical by any stretch of the imagination. He calls for ending mass migration that causes harm to European culture, axe the climate hysteria that takes so many lives every year at the hands of restrictive anti-air-conditioning decrees, and a pro-success work ethic that embraces capitalism to sustain European stability and growth.

Digging back farther, Hansson has pointed out the hypocrisy of DEI, spurred the end of wokeness, and brought attention to social media censorship of conservative voices. So naturally, the leftists hate him and any company that would dare to support a project with his name attached, including Omarchy, the operating system Hansson built on top of the free, open-source programming code called Linux.

So what's the problem again?

Well, DHH has been smeared as a “racist” for voicing his concerns over the illegal migrant takeover of Europe. Now his left-wing haters are spreading lies about Hansson and the company that can’t go unchecked.

The trigger event? On the last day of August, an announcement appeared on the Omarchy blog, detailing that the popular password manager 1Password will donate $100,000 per year for three years — totalling $300,000 — to help fund Omarchy.

That's it. The left-wing blowback was almost immediate.

The left gnashes its teeth

A blog by MITRE principal engineer Andrew Lilley Brinker was one of the first responses that gained notoriety. In his piece, titled “1Password Supports the Ethnic Cleansing of Europe,” he tells the tired lie that Hansson wants immigrants to be violently eliminated from Europe, when all Hansson really wants is the preservation of European culture as its nations are invaded by illegal aliens. Still, he doesn’t mince words, writing blatantly:

[DHH] is, in short, an outspoken bigot who supports programs of mass death and forced migration of minority communities.

RELATED: A brute-force hack just hit a popular password management app. Here's how to stay safe going forward.

Moor Studio/Getty Images

Another critic took to 1Password’s community forum to voice some valid concerns about the partnership, all of which were swiftly tainted with personal attacks on Hansson:

Now...I will tread into perhaps the more contentious parts of this (oh noes! politics!): DHH is a right-wing racist. This has been documented elsewhere, but I will point to this single article that has a good breakdown of one of “problematic” posts.

The user went on to cite someone else’s scattered takedown of Hansson, all centered around the argument that “DHH’s politics are not normal.”

Insanity pervades the left

There are two things to take from this:

Critics on the left have an interesting way of taking something written by the right and attributing meaning or bigotry that simply didn’t exist. At least in the pieces cited in both critiques, Hansson voices concern for his people and a desire to preserve a culture that is clearly being stomped out by an uncontrolled opposing force. Never once did he call for ethnic cleansing. He called for common-sense reform to save a vital piece of the West. Leftists have gone so insane that they don’t even realize the danger of their policies. In what world does allowing the invasion of a nation by foreign people with disparate values and no vetting end well? That’s not migration. It’s a takeover, and the consequences are dire. Europe is being conquered, and unless Europeans do something about it, the countries will fall to those who seek to destroy them. And the rest of the West is next.

Now what?

Since 1Password supports Hansson, it must be bad, too. At least that’s what the left believes. That leaves the right open to support a company that promotes security, privacy, legal migration, and national sovereignty.

Personally, I was a 1Password customer for a long time, and although I don’t use it any more, it’s still one of my favorite password managers, with few breaches or technical problems. If you’re in the market for a new password storage solution, 1Password has my recommendation. At the very least, you’re supporting one of the few companies that reflect your values.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!