Chip Roy sounds alarm on Islamic takeover in Texas: ‘You can’t win a war you refuse to acknowledge’

Texas has long been viewed as a symbol of traditional American values, but BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says a group of invaders are challenging that identity — and they’re proud of it.

“I thought Texas was supposed to be the epitome of America, like the stereotype of American values, but suddenly it seems that the Lone Star State has been overtaken by Muslims. This is not hyperbolic. This is not an exaggeration. It’s super weird,” Wheeler says, before playing a clip of Islamic scholar Uthman Farooq.

“He wants to ban Muslims. We will tell him this isn’t your country to ban,” Farooq said. “This is the land of Allah, as every land is a land of Allah. And there are Muslims here that are here that are going to be here. And if you don't like it, I would suggest he go somewhere else.”

“But I don’t know where he’s going to go. If he goes back to Europe, lot of Muslims in Europe. I’ve been there recently. You go to Africa, you go to South America, you go to China, you go to Malaysia, you go to Japan, you go to the Antarctic, there’s Muslims,” he continued.

“So I will make a suggestion. If he wants to go somewhere where there is no Muslims, I suggest he goes to hell,” he added.

“The good news is, and of course I’m being facetious, is he’s moving to the state of Texas,” Wheeler says, noting that he’s moving from California.

In another clip, Farooq encouraged Muslims, "Don't worry about the Islamaphobes.”

“They can yap all they want. Their children will be Muslim,” he continued, before warning that “Islam will enter every house.”

“This is what is being imposed on the state of Texas. And here’s the thing. Most politicians are afraid to talk about this. They’re afraid to acknowledge it. They’re afraid to even field questions about it, let alone set policy that protects you and your family from this Muslim takeover,” Wheeler says.

However, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) is one of the few politicians doing whatever he can to stop it.

“I have taken a specific and personal interest in this, in trying to lay out what I believe is a war. And it’s a war that was declared by the other side. And the phrasing that I try to use is you can’t win a war if you don’t acknowledge it exists,” Roy tells Wheeler.

And this war started a long time ago.

“In 1991, there was a memorandum produced by the Muslim Brotherhood in which they laid out their cause of targeting the West and in particular the United States,” he explains, before reading a piece of the memo.

Roy reads, “‘The process of settlement is a civilization jihadist process with all the word means. The ikhwan must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.’”

“Now, that’s the Muslim Brotherhood memo,” he says. “That is at the core of what is driving the vast majority of those who are Muslims who are carrying out the Islam faith in the United States.”

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