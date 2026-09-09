Watch live: Night 1 of the GOP Midterm Convention

With midterm elections right around the corner, the first-ever Midterm Republican National Convention kicks off tonight in Dallas, where more than 50 speakers will highlight the administration’s legislative achievements and contrast them with Democrat policies.

Tonight’s session covers tax relief efforts, border security, mandatory voter ID through the SAVE America Act, GOP contenders in targeted congressional districts, public safety, and economic expansion. The night culminates with a keynote address from President Donald Trump.

WATCH LIVE: RNC Night 1 — Trump, Vance, Economic Relief & Midterm Contenders

Before Trump speaks, his administration is sending its heaviest hitters to Dallas. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will argue that the Trump economy is delivering lower taxes and a lower cost of living. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche closes out the 6 o'clock Central Time hour on government accountability, and Dr. Mehmet Oz opens the 7 o'clock hour with what the program calls a patient-first vision for American health care. Congressional leadership is stacked nearly back-to-back in the 4 o'clock hour: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

The midterms are also a focus of the night. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton takes the stage in the 5 p.m. CT hour as a Senate candidate, preceded in the 4 p.m. CT hour by Michael Whatley, running for Senate in North Carolina, and followed later by Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), who is running for Senate.

Collins draws the most emotionally loaded segment of the evening, appearing after a five-minute video package on Laken Riley alongside Allyson Phillips and Riley's family.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), the Republican candidate for Florida governor, will highlight red-state success against blue-state failure. Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) will talk about Pennsylvania steel and the 11,000 jobs Republicans lead the fight to save. Filling out the House bench are Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Brandon Gill (R-Texas), Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.), Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas), and Rob Bresnahan (R-Pa.).