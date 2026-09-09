Steve Deace's GOP warning: Stop the ‘golden age’ hype — we can't WIN with $6 gas

As the midterm elections draw closer, BlazeTV host Steve Deace is sounding the alarm on what he sees as the biggest threat to conservative victories: the economy.

“We have to fix the things we can fix, OK? We can’t win with fuel prices this high,” Deace says, noting that “there’s just no amount of radicalization Democrats will assume publicly for us” before midterms if this doesn’t happen.

And candidates like James Talarico are taking full advantage of this.

“There’s nothing left for Talarico to do,” Deace says. "I mean, the only thing left for Talarico at this point is just to admit he’s a minor-attracted person, I mean, and just show pedophile photos at campaign stops," he jokes. "He’s literally violated every other norm of Western civilization and Christendom in the country, right? And done so proudly.”

“So I don’t think there’s an amount of radicalization that they will collectively embody on our behalf that will justify us believing we’re going to win if fuel prices remain this high,” he continues, pointing out that “we have to control what we can control.”

“Traditionally, the party that won the presidency loses the next midterm. We can’t control any of that,” he says. “What we can do, though, is we can’t control how much inflation’s baked into the cake because of the previous administration. We can control, though, what we’re doing to contribute to things.”

“We have got to get the price of fuel down collectively because it leads to an increase in prices in virtually everything else,” he continues. “That's ... number one.”

Deace also believes that conservatives also have to stop pretending “that folks that blew up their personal lives like Ken Paxton are somehow the next St. Ignatius.”

“Why don’t we just simply say, ‘Well, that sucked. And he should not have done that, OK? And he has to bear generational responsibility for that,'” he says.

“James Talarico getting elected from the state of Texas as a U.S. senator: going to destroy a lot more marriages, families, homes, ways of life. I think we just need to be just honest with people,” he continues. “Stop the 'golden age' crap.”

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