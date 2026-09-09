When ‘people get killed anyway’ becomes the defense of open borders

CNN’s Abby Phillip recently made an argument in favor of illegal immigrants that even her fellow panelists couldn’t handle: that it "does not matter" who commits a murder.

And BlazeTV host Pat Gray is shocked.

“Whenever the deaths of Americans, the murder of Americans, by anyone is brought up at this table, it is a horrible tragedy, OK, there’s no question about that,” Phillip argued.

“It’s preventable when it’s done by anyone. So whether it’s done by an illegal immigrant, a legal immigrant, an American citizen, it literally does not matter because all of those are horrible crimes and those people should be punished for them,” she added.

“Obviously, nobody’s saying otherwise, stupid. What a ridiculously asinine argument,” Gray comments.

“If you stop illegals, they won’t be here to kill anybody. So that’s completely preventable. Keep them out of the country. They don’t kill anyone,” he says.

“How do you respond to that kind of ignorance?” executive producer Keith Malinak asks.

“We’ve got killers in this country, so let other killers in too, to kill more people,” Gray adds. “How dumb is that theory?”

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