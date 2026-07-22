Politeness is white supremacy? Republican catches woke Smithsonian director in her own anti-white trap

The radical running the show at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History floundered during a congressional hearing when confronted with the anti-white propaganda pushed on her watch.

The White House's Domestic Policy Council released a lengthy report on Independence Day exposing the extent to which the NMAH has been captured by radicals and transformed into a vehicle for leftist revisionism and resentment.

'Is Mickey Mouse racist?'

On Tuesday, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency peeled the rotten onion further in an attempt to find out "how a once-proud American institution fell victim to ideological capture — and how to rescue it," according to Chairman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.).

In addition to putting questions to a pair of academics and Heritage Foundation senior fellow Mike Gonzalez — who provided Blaze News with insights last year into the extremism behind the scenes at the Smithsonian — lawmakers grilled NMAH Director Anthea Hartig, a radical who regards history as a "prime tool of social justice," seeks to "get out of the 'America First' mentality" when telling history, and wants to shift attention in the museum away from an "Anglo-centric" focus on the American founding.

While Hartig struggled throughout the hearing, she had an especially difficult time answering the questions posed by Texas Rep. Brandon Gill (R).

Gill kicked things off by referencing the bizarre claims advanced in a document included in the NMAH-endorsed toolkit, which the Domestic Policy Council claimed was discussed at the museum and used to inform the "staff responsible for the development of NMAH's Interpretive and Collection Plans, educational resources, and exhibits of today."

RELATED: 'An attempt to turn back the clock': Woke historians melt down over exposé of Smithsonian's ideological rot

The document identified perfectionism, a sense of urgency, the prioritization of quantity over quality, politeness, paternalism, "worship of the written word," either/or thinking, individualism, objectivity, and other noble traits or actions as "characteristics of white supremacy culture, which show up in our organizations" and are "damaging to both people of color and to white people."

Screenshot - White House Domestic Policy Council, Saving America's Story

After having Hartig concede that objectivity is "one of the goals of history," Gill noted that the document promoted by the NMAH claims that "objectivity is a core and defining aspect of white supremacy culture."

"Do you think that it's the goal of the Smithsonian Institution to promote white supremacy culture?" asked Gill.

Hartig sought clarification on which document Gill was referring to, mumbled to herself, then said that the NMAH did not "develop" the toolkit. After frantically jotting down some notes, the propagandist claimed that the museum is "not promoting any ideology."

The congressman asked Hartig, "Is it important to be polite?"

"Yes, sir," said Hartig.

"It's also interesting because the same mass-action toolkit that your organization has been promoting references politeness as a defining characteristic of white supremacy culture," said Gill. "Ma'am, are you a white supremacist?"

"Hmm, no, sir," the radical responded, smirking.

During the hearing, Gill also asked Hartig, "Is Mickey Mouse racist?" citing the NMAH's characterization of the cartoon rodent as representative of "vestiges of longstanding traditions of blackface minstrelsy."

Hartig said that Walt Disney's mouse wasn't racist but told the Texas Republican that Mickey is nevertheless "rooted in minstrelsy" and that blackface minstrelsy had "certain and obvious racial overtones that have been well-documented."

The NMAH director said in her prepared remarks that the White House Domestic Policy Council's report "does not fairly characterize the full body of work at this museum. I am familiar with the depth and breadth of our collections, exhibits, and programming. And while I recognize there is always room for improvement, I also know the beauty, inspiration, and expertise that exists in our museum."

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