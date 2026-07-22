Man who fled the US after murder indictment in Ohio was apprehended in Somalia

Hanut Abdulle, 23, was arraigned in an Ohio court on Monday over murder charges stemming from the death of Bryce Persang in Sept. 2021.

Persang was found with a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a silver Honda Fit behind an apartment complex in West Columbus. He was transported to a hospital but later died.

'We're not going to quit. You know, these fugitives take days off.'

After an investigation, Abdulle was indicted on numerous charges along with a co-defendant named Tahir Said.

Prosecutors said both Abdulle and Said fled the country after the shooting, but Abdulle was caught in Mogadishu, Somalia, and extradited to the U.S. He was placed into custody of Columbus police on Thursday, according to a Franklin County Sheriff's Office press release.

Abdulle had been charged in 2023 with one count of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and two counts of murder. The four felony counts additionally carried gun charge specifications.

His bond was set at $2 million, and he is subject to GPS monitoring as well as passport surrender if he's released.

Law enforcement officials indicated that they are continuing to seek Said in Somalia.

"We're not going to quit. You know, these fugitives take days off. We don't take days off," said U.S. Marshal Michael Black of the southern district of Ohio.

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Abdulle was apprehended through the cooperation of the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Somali Police Force.

"Bryce's life mattered, and our story is important," the victim's mother said in a news video report from WSYX-TV.

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