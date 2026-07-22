WATCH: Sunny Hostin caught on body cam using 'federal prosecutor' privilege to shield Ivy League son from trespassing citation

Sunny Hostin of “The View” has made a career for herself lecturing the show’s threadbare audience about how privileged white people are compared to black people like her.

If Hostin’s multimillion-dollar net worth and prestigious education and career backgrounds weren’t enough to debunk her oppression narrative, perhaps her latest stunt is.

“Turns out, when push comes to shove, she has no problem using her own personal privilege to get ahead,” Sara Gonzales says.

On a recent episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” the BlazeTV host played viral bodycam footage of Hostin intervening after her 24-year-old son, Gabriel Hostin, was detained for trespassing on active Metro-North railroad tracks in New York.

According to reports , Gabriel was detained by police after they spotted him on the railroad right-of-way, violating posted “no trespassing” signs. He told officers he was out for a jog, saw open gates, and went in for what he described as hill training.

During the stop, he was on the phone with his mother.

“Sunny decided to step in and see if she could use that privilege she claims that everyone else has but her to try to convince the police to let him go,” Sara scoffs.

In the video, Hostin can be heard on the phone telling Gabriel, “Tell them your mother is a federal prosecutor.”

She then addressed the officers: “That’s my son. He’s a Harvard graduate. He’s not a criminal. He has no criminal record. No criminal history.”

When police explained to her that Gabriel was guilty of “criminal tresspassing,” Hostin doubled down on her good-boy narrative.

“Officer, is that really necessary? This is a kid that doesn’t do anything. He’s a Harvard graduate and a Yale researcher. He teaches geometry to fourth graders in the Bronx,” she reiterated.

“First of all, all of that sounds like very, very, very, very high privileges. No one in my family is a Harvard graduate and a Yale researcher and all of these very fancy titles, so you’ve already got the privilege that you claim you don’t have, Sunny,” Sara retorts, speculating that Gabriel ignored the “no trespassing” sign because his privilege made him think he’s “better than everyone else.”

When police refused to cave, Hostin took her elite privilege to a new level by showing up in person at the scene.

“Can you give him a warning?” she asked.

When the officer explained that he had to issue something but would lower Gabriel’s charge to a simple violation that would not affect his record, Hostin revisited her career history and the good-boy narrative for a third time.

“I’m a former federal prosecutor. ... He’s a Harvard grad who teaches fourth-grade geometry to South Bronx kids. This is not a kid who’s ever in trouble. It’s an innocent mistake,” she said.

But the cops, whom Sara praises, stood firm and issued Gabriel a trespass violation.

“Maybe the silver lining is that they are fans of her show and they just took ... her advice,” she laughs, playing an old clip of Hostin arguing on “The View” that “no one is above the law.”

“They must watch your show, Sunny.”

To hear more of Sara’s commentary and see the viral police bodycam footage, watch the episode above.

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