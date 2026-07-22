If voter ID stops women and minorities from voting, how are they getting Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass?

When Olive Garden revived its Never-Ending Pasta Pass promotion, allowing a limited number of patrons to purchase 13 weeks of unlimited pasta bowls for just $100, the nationwide chain known for breadsticks and gargantuan proportions didn’t expect it to become political fodder for the GOP.

But that’s exactly what happened.

The pasta pass, which is personalized and non-transferable, requires the pass-holder to show a valid ID at the time of ordering — making a pasta transaction technically more secure than many state elections thanks to no-ID voting policies.

When news of the promotion spread, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Indiana AG Todd Rokita , among other Republicans, jumped at the chance to dunk on Democrats’ opposition to the SAVE America Act, which would mandate voter IDs.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray was shocked when he got wind of Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass stipulation.

“So voter ID got a little boost, as far as I'm concerned, over the weekend, when we found out that Olive Garden's endless Pasta Pass has stronger security than voting in an election in the United States of America!” he exclaims.

"Don’t they know women couldn’t enter that? Don’t they know blacks can’t enter that?” Pat asks sarcastically, highlighting the debunked Democrat claim that voter IDs somehow bar women and minorities from the ballot box.

But purchasing Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass is just one on a long list of activities that also require ID. From driving or renting a car or boarding a flight to purchasing a transit ticket or opening a bank account, IDs are required all the time.

“If you go to the bank and you want to set up a checking account or an account of any kind, they're going to ask you to show ID. How hateful is that? I guess mothers can't go to banks,” Pat jokes.

“Cashing a check requires ID. Applying for credit, sending money transfers, checking into a hotel, signing a residential lease, setting up public utilities,” he continues.

“You want to have electricity? You want to have lights in your house? You're gonna need an ID. That's why no black people have electricity or a home,” he jokes.

Pat goes on to list more activities that require an ID check: purchasing tobacco or alcohol, entering venues with age restrictions (i.e. nightclubs, bars, R-rated movies), buying certain medications, starting a new job, applying for public assistance, picking up your mail, joining a gym, and even adopting a pet.

“I mean the list is almost endless,” he says, highlighting the absurdity of Democrats’ opposition to the SAVE America Act, which has strong bipartisan support.

“84% of Americans are in favor of this. 71% of Democrats are in favor of it. How are they winning this battle?” he asks.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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