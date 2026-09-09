WATCH: John Fetterman makes STUNNING surprise appearance at Republican Midterm Convention

A Democrat U.S. senator has made a stunning appearance at the Republican Midterm Convention and issued praise for his Republican counterpart while bashing socialism.

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania surprised the Republicans in attendance on Wednesday evening and appeared via video at the convention and introduced fellow Pennsylvania Sen. David McCormick (R).

'We'll work with President Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the Steel Valley.'

"Yes, I'm Senator John Fetterman [of] Pennsylvania. Yes, I'm a Democrat. Why am I here talking to you today?" Fetterman says in the video while wearing his finest hoodie.

"Because while I'm a common-sense Democrat, I'm always going to stand with America. I'm always going to reject the extremes and socialism and that anti-American way of life," he added.

Axios first reported the scoop about the stunning appearance by the Democrat.

"Dave McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done. And he's going to fight for Pennsylvania. I'm proud to count him as my friend," Fetterman continues on the video.

"Right back over my shoulder, that's the iconic U.S. Steel mill, and that's exactly the kind of thing that we'll work together, and we'll work with President [Donald] Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the Steel Valley," he added.

"I have this opportunity to introduce this great American, a great senator, and yes, he is in a different party, but I'm proud to count him as my great friend!" Fetterman concludes in the video.

Some speculated that Fetterman was going to use the occasion to announce a switch in party identification, but that did not happen.

RELATED: Liberals viciously attack John Fetterman for defending ICE: 'F**k you, f**k your mom'

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman makes surprise appearance at the GOP Midterm Convention to praise Trump and introduce fellow PA Senator Dave McCormick: "Why am I talking to you today? Because I'm a common sense Democrat. I'm always going to stand with America and reject socialism." pic.twitter.com/7gLt262A8s

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 9, 2026

The first night of the convention will close with a keynote address from Trump before going on to the second day on Thursday.

Blaze Media is offering live coverage of the convention on BlazeTV, which can be viewed below:

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