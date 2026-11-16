Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander remained silent for more than a week after sharing posts on social media following the U.S. midterm elections.

Santander, a devout Christian, even sat on the sidelines as his team's president and general manager both expressed hope that he would apologize.

'I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize.'

After the midterm elections, Santander shared posts on Instagram that criticized Islam, with the first saying, "America voted for Sharia last night!" and the second showing a caption that read, "Islam is not peaceful."

On Friday afternoon, Santander posted an Instagram story, which was live for only 24 hours, apologizing after "taking time to reflect" on his recent social media activity.

Santander said he spoke with people he trusts and respects and now recognizes that he "should have been more thoughtful about" what he shared on his platform.

"I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize," he wrote, according to an image of the Instagram story.

"As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs," the Venezuelan continued.

From there, Santander directly addressed Muslims, and then wrote generic statements about disavowing "hate."

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Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

"I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background," the 32-year-old went on.



Santander concluded, "From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone."

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins had labeled the posts shared by Santander as "anti-Islamic hate" and said it was "extremely disappointing" to see.

Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro apologized to "the Muslim community" and said the team was "deeply sorry" for any pain caused by the "Islamophobic posts."

"We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate," his statement read.

Santander's apology came the day after Shapiro shared his statement.

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Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

When MLB.com reporter Keegan Matheson reported on Santander's apology, he was shocked at the response from fans and said he had blocked a lot of accounts on X that week.



Comments on Matheson's post overwhelmingly sided with the idea that Santander should not have apologized and was correct to post what he did.

The athlete is currently on a five-year, $92.5 million contract that will pay him an average of $18.5 million through 2030, but he has been mostly injured in his time with the Blue Jays.

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