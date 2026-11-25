Calls for the NFL's Washington Commanders to return to the "Redskins" moniker have been mounting, and it seems like the topic has been on the NFL commissioner's mind.

During an event in D.C. on Monday, Commissioner Roger Goodell had been speaking for only about 20 seconds when he made a mistake he'll likely regret.

'I keep thinking that, sorry.'

Goodell and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) were among the speakers at the D.C. event unveiling a countdown clock for the 2027 NFL Draft. The draft will take place at the National Mall April 29-May 1, 2027, and the NFL is expecting a huge event that will help revitalize the area.

Following Commanders owner Josh Harris, Goodell took the podium and immediately joked as if he was starting the draft.

"With the first pick in the 20— oh, sorry," Goodell joked. "I'm a little ahead of myself. I apologize. I'm a little caught up in the enthusiasm too."

Then, with Commanders mascot Major Tuddy and a sign language interpreter nearby, Goodell thanked Mayor Bowser and immediately referred to the team as the "Redskins."

"Mayor, thank you for all your leadership, not just with the draft, but with the stadium and the return to the Redskins. Excuse me, the Commanders," Goodell corrected as the audience laughed.

"I keep thinking that, sorry," the commissioner apologized.

RELATED: Wake-up call for Redskins ownership: Family of canceled native hero wants team name, icon to return

The league is six weeks removed from Super Bowl champion and play-by-play announcer Jason Kelce making the same slip-up live on the NFL Network, which was followed by the family of the man who inspired the Redskins logo calling for a return to the name yet again.

The family of Chief John Two Guns White Calf — the face behind the Redskins logo — told Blaze News that they want the team to honor the tradition that it started when the Redskins became a team.

"Nobody ever asked us for our opinion. Nobody ever asked what we thought," Thomas White Calf told Blaze News.

"The history is finally getting out there, and people are learning more and more about Two Guns and the powerful history behind it," he added.

RELATED: Jason Kelce called them the 'Redskins.' The Blackfeet family behind the logo says he's right.

2010 NFL Draft. Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Goodell once parroted these views. In a 2014 video posted by the Associated Press, he said the name was supported by nine out of 10 Native Americans and eight out of 10 Americans overall.

"Let me remind you this is a name of a football team, a football team that's had that name for 80 years and has presented the name in a way that has honored Native Americans," Goodell said at the time.

On Monday, the commissioner noted that the NFL Draft hasn't been held in D.C. since 1940, but promised it will be "a little different" this time around.

He went on to relay that the estimated attendance would be around 1 million over three days and claimed the event would provide "not just a huge economic impact to this community," but be a uniting factor as well.

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