WNBA players seen racing off the court before national anthem — and return right after it ends

The WNBA is not enforcing its own rules when it comes to "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Fans noticed on Monday that for the second straight game, both teams in the WNBA finals fled the court before the national anthem was played.

'The anthem does not represent freedom, justice, and liberty for all Americans.'

The WNBA finals between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream has the league getting widespread attention for all the wrong reasons — again.

Fans and media noticed that the teams headed to their locker rooms before the anthem on Saturday night and were anticipating the same for Game 2 on Monday.

It seemed not even beloved singer Alanis Morissette could keep the teams' attention, as the Dream were seen walking off the court before her performance, followed by the Valkyries jogging to the locker room as the anthem was starting.

A video from Fox News stated that "both teams" returned to the floor "moments after" the national anthem ended.

Despite zero comment or reprimand from the WNBA, both teams appear to be in direct violation of league rules, which state in the 2026 rule book that the national anthem is to be a "dignified" event:

"Players, coaches, and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem," the rule book reads.

Unfortunately, however, WNBA teams have a storied history of skipping the anthem on a regular basis, with league officials previously signaling that they have no problem with it.

RELATED: Philly women's sports bar named after transgender activist closes following claims it wasn't inclusive enough

As reported by the Associated Press, the league suspended its anthem protocol through a memo in 2017, originally in response to seemingly racist events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It should be noted that in 2026, the Department of Justice charged the Southern Poverty Law Center for allegedly sending more than $270,000 to a person to help plan, and attend, the alleged white nationalist rally.

The Dream have been skipping the anthem frequently in the years since. A set of pregame notes from 2020 highlighted the players' association's stance that "the anthem does not represent freedom, justice, and liberty for all Americans" and that players would continue to protest it "in various forms."

This continued through the 2026 season, even when other teams remained on the court.

The Valkyries, on the other hand, have never taken part in the national anthem since their inaugural 2025 season, the AP reported.

RELATED: Be like Mike: Michael Jordan NBA Finals jersey sells for world-record price at auction

Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The WNBA has stayed silent in the media over the matter, seemingly not responding to any media requests from other outlets.

Blaze News also reached out to the Atlanta Dream and the WNBA for comment and did not receive a response.

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The series is currently tied 1-1.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!