Los Angeles is spending $72 million to turn a former Motel 6 into a homeless shelter — a price tag of roughly $650,000 per unit — and Mayor Karen Bass (D) thinks the finished product is “absolutely beautiful.”

But BlazeTV host Pat Gray and co-host Jeff Fisher aren't impressed by the city's latest multimillion-dollar homelessness project, questioning how much taxpayers are getting for their money and whether those the project is intended to help will even abide by the rules required to stay there.

“Bass cut the ribbon last Thursday on a taxpayer-funded homeless housing project at a converted North Hills Motel 6 that they spent $72 million on to convert into a homeless shelter,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray explains.





“Couldn’t do it for a penny less than that,” he adds.

Co-host Jeff Fisher is floored, asking, “You couldn’t just unlock the doors?”

“So they spent $650,000 per unit,” Gray explains.

“That’s just outrageous,” Fisher adds.

The “111-unit property is the latest example of L.A.’s costly effort to turn former motels and hotels into housing for homeless. Bass toured the newly renovated rooms on Thursday morning, praising the accommodations,” Gray reads.

“In fact, she told the crowd, ‘The rooms are absolutely beautiful,’” he says.

“What’s interesting is that a lot of them won’t even use this facility because they don’t want to,” he adds.

“That’s the problem — the rules that they have to follow,” Fisher says.

“I think I might be homeless in California soon. I like this. Liking the sound of this,” he adds.

“Bass also emphasized the importance of counseling and other programs offered at the facility. She said, 'They will leave here knowing how to manage their lives,'” Gray reads, asking, “Isn’t that wonderful?”

“You’re going to turn them around and help them understand how to get back on their feet and be contributing members of society because they stayed at your Motel 6,” he adds.

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