Young men helped put President Donald Trump back in the White House. Two years later, many either stayed home or voted against his party — hard.

Voters ages 18 to 29 backed Democratic House candidates over Republicans by roughly 66% to 31% in the midterms. The New York Times estimated that men ages 18 to 29 swung left by nearly 40 percentage points. A J.L. Partners survey found that a third of Gen Z voters who supported Trump in 2024 sat out the election, while about 1 in 6 voted Democratic.

A party that calls itself an insurgency cannot afford to turn into the same old incumbency.

Contrary to Trump’s campaign anthem, the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.,” young men have plenty of reason to feel down. They made that clear at the ballot box this month.

These voters were supposed to anchor a lasting Republican realignment. Trump promised an economy that would reward work, no new wars or dragon slaying abroad, an America-first government, and mass deportations of illegal immigrants. Instead, they watched old priorities reclaim the agenda while the prices of homes and basic necessities kept climbing. The promises that distinguished this movement from the GOP of yesterday have gone unfulfilled.

The GOP appears to have climbed into a time machine bound for 2015. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who made his name fighting Barack Obama, has been elected to lead House Republicans in the minority. Ted Cruz, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence are back on the cable-news carousel. Familiar faces, familiar fights, familiar excuses.

After a historic defeat, Republicans seem to have chosen reruns instead of a reboot.

Democrats, meanwhile, have made room for a younger generation, including — especially! — the Democratic Socialists of America. The party's establishment has reached a working accommodation with activists whose ideas I find delusional. Republicans could learn something from their rivals' willingness to cultivate political talent. Too much of the GOP old guard seems uninterested in sharing power with younger leaders who actually believe the party's populist promises.

So how do we get young men to pick themselves up off the ground?

American Ascent, launched days after the midterms, wants to answer that question. The organization aims to recruit and elect a new generation of America-first candidates instead of endlessly recycling the old guard.

As its vice president Jackson Hines told Politico, “Old ideas are for old people.” He has a point. A party cannot keep offering warmed-over leftovers to voters whose lives are getting harder, then act shocked when those voters stop showing up. If the GOP wants a future, it needs candidates who are prepared to break with the habits that lost its present.

American Ascent is led by my friend Ryan Neuhaus. (Full disclosure: My organization, the Oversight Project, is one of its partners.) Neuhaus and his team understand that the GOP cannot win merely by repeating Trump's promises. It must recruit candidates prepared to deliver on them. A party that calls itself an insurgency cannot afford to turn into the same old incumbency.

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The party has models. Vice President JD Vance, Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), and Rep.-elect Jace Yarbrough (R-Texas) speak to younger Americans worried about job displacement from H-1B visas, unaffordable homes, and the disappearance of dignified work. They recognize that upward mobility is becoming harder to achieve. The issue isn't whether young men can be persuaded to care about politics. They already did. It's whether Republicans can show that politics will deliver anything for them. Too many of their colleagues would rather avoid those arguments.

Then comes the money. Republicans and their allies spent about $5.5 billion on political advertising in 2026, part of a record $12 billion cycle. Much of it came from well-funded outside groups.

Yet the donor class keeps pulling the party toward priorities that working-class voters rejected: cheap imported labor and foreign adventures. The candidate who wants to challenge those preferences must also challenge the people financing the campaigns. So long as those writing the checks want something different from those casting the ballots, the GOP faces a brutal climb.

Consider South Carolina. Darline Graham, sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, entered politics through an appointment to his vacant seat. Super PACs poured millions into her campaign, only for Democrat Annie Andrews to defeat her.

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For a party desperate to show that it had changed, the spectacle of a political family name propped up by big money could hardly have been better designed to validate the Democratic Socialists' caricature of Republicans as servants of the wealthy. The money couldn't save the seat; it helped advertise the problem.

No television ad shouting “socialism” will repair that image. A party must prove it stands for the Americans who vote for it, not simply the donors who fund it. Winning the argument against socialists requires first giving voters a reason to choose you.

The establishment has already attacked American Ascent for daring to suggest a changing of the guard. Let them complain. Their way of doing business just lost the House and Senate. The GOP needs fresh leaders who can earn back the young men it took for granted and make good on the promises that brought them into politics in the first place. American Ascent is offering a path forward. I'm rooting for it to succeed.