Democrats are not hiding their plans for 2027

Incoming Democrats have been honest about one thing — they plan to abuse their power to settle political scores.

By their own words, they're not here to legislate or conduct genuine oversight. They’re here to issue blanket subpoenas and intimidate folks who are not part of the Democratic Machine from serving in government. In fact, Democrats’ public comments have more in common with practices in Third World banana republics than the America we are familiar with.

'They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing.'

The Supreme Court settled this question decades ago: “Investigations conducted solely for the personal aggrandizement of the investigators or to ‘punish’ those investigated are indefensible.”

In Watkins v. United States, Chief Justice Earl Warren’s majority opinion drew a clear line: “No inquiry is an end in itself; it must be related to, and in furtherance of, a legitimate task of the Congress.” Since 1957, courts have continually ruled that congressional investigations that primarily seek to expose or punish are not a valid legislative function.

Democrats have been explicit about their wish to investigate and prosecute their political opponents in the past. This is distinct from using the investigative process for purely legislative means. After the past decade of lawfare waged by the left, this behavior is nothing new.

Let’s review some of the recent comments by members of the incoming Democrat majority.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.): “If you’re involved in any way with the Trumps, and if you’re part of an American business, you’re going to respond to the Congress.”

Garcia treats mere association with the 45th President as sufficient to compel disclosure of private business matters. The case can be made that all 36 million businesses in the country are involved with the executive branch in some capacity. The incoming Oversight Chairman lacks the general authority to expose the private affairs of individuals without justification in terms of the function of Congress.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.): “There are so many criminals in this administration … Day one, we need to be opening investigations into the heads of every single one of these agencies, and we need to hold them accountable.”

Ocasio-Cortez labels her political targets “criminals” and calls for using the congressional investigative process to hold every agency head accountable. This is punishment, as it does not serve a legislative purpose.

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Rep. Analilia Mejia (D-N.J.): “We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads.”

Rep. Mejia treats subpoenas as a mass, indiscriminate tool of pressure rather than targeted legislative inquiry. Again, this is using the legislative process as a penalty or sanction against individuals, rather than for a clear legislative purpose.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.): “They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing.”

Markey is no stranger to the legislative process, having served 20 terms in the House and three so far in the Senate. His statement celebrates the volume of compulsory process as the point, implying burden (as punishment) as the goal. This practice is not a valid use of legislative investigative powers according to Watkins v. United States.

These direct quotes by congressional Democrats reflect their eagerness to use their elected offices, not for any specific legislative purpose, but to settle scores with their political opponents.

Democrats are open about their wish to harass or intimidate targets rather than gather facts needed for legislation as a means to generate headlines or political damage. Not only would this be unconstitutional, it’s a promise to abuse power, made by the crowd that claims to be “protecting democracy.”

Editor's note: A version of this article appeared originally on X.