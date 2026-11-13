'You're a f***ing traitor': Hakeem Jeffries interrupted at Democrat conference — by unhinged leftists

Far-left protesters interrupted an interview with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) at the What's Next conference in Denver, Colorado, on Friday.

One heckler called Jeffries a traitor and screamed for another impeachment as Jeffries was being interviewed by Jessica Tarlov of Fox News.

'Why should we trust you, when you’re in the pocket of corporations and you take money from private equity?'

"We've got to fix what's been broken, and we're gonna begin very early on in the new Congress by working to reverse the Medicaid cuts and working to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits," said Jeffries.

"And then we've got to go further to make sure that we don't just fix what's broken," he added.

"You are a f***ing liar!" a man yelled from the audience.

"The American people demanded impeachment!" he added.

"90% of Democrats, who you pretend to lead."

Most of the audience booed him, and Jeffries paused while the heckler was escorted out of the room. However, he continued to yell.

"You're a f***ing traitor! You're a f***ing oligarch lapdog!" he added.

"So how about permitting reform?" Tarlov joked.

"F*** you all! F*** you all!" the heckler continued as he was escorted out.

Shortly thereafter, another protester shouted, “Why should we vote for you when you are in the pocket of [inaudible], and you take money from private equity?

"You don’t fight for the people!”

"Remember, y'all, I grew up in Brooklyn," Jeffries joked.

The interruption lasted about two minutes, according to the C-SPAN video, and the conference continued on afterward.

The protesters yelled slogans that reflect the far-left socialist fringe's effort to keep Jeffries from taking the reins as the speaker of the House after the massive Democratic victories in the midterms.

RELATED: Hakeem Jeffries implies democratic socialists oppose his leadership out of RACISM

Other speakers at the conference called for Democrats to avoid controversy and work toward substantive cooperation with President Donald Trump.

James Talarico, who won a U.S. Senate seat for Texas, called on Democrats to work with Trump to make his last two years in office the "most productive of any presidency."

"We can’t play it safe. We can’t get bogged down in the same petty fights," said Talarico.

"We can’t settle for nibbling around the edges or results people will only feel a decade from now," he added.

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