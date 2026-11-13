A new migrant caravan named ‘God with Us’ is heading north — and Pat Gray has questions

Another migrant caravan is making its way north through Mexico, and this one is traveling under a striking name: “Dios con Nosotros,” or “God with Us.”

The group, reportedly numbering between 800 and more than 1,000 migrants, gathered in Tapachula, Chiapas, with plans to continue toward the United States.

On “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Gray, Jeff Fisher, and Kris Cruz take a closer look at photos of the caravan, including images of migrants carrying flags from the very countries they’re leaving behind.

“Why are you carrying flags of the country you just fled?” Gray asks in disbelief. “If Nicaragua … is so great, why are you leaving it?”

“I’ve never understood that, but they do it every single time, and then they wave them in our face when they get here,” he continues.

“But all of those people, every single one of them, just good, decent, hardworking family people, probably mostly doctors, lawyers, rocket scientists, brain surgeons, Nobel Prize-winning physicists,” he adds, joking.

Kris Cruz then points out that the caravan members are reportedly asking the Mexican government for “free transit, free safe passage, and for food, water, and basic aid” along the way.

“So you can just start walking north. And then expect every country along the way to take care of you,” Gray says.

“I thought Mexico was stopping them at the southern border. They had worked out a deal … where they were going to stop the migrants at the Mexican southern border,” Fisher comments.

“And apparently we don’t have that deal any more,” Gray adds.

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