White Christians need not apply? Sara Gonzales warns discrimination is on full display in Colorado’s Capitol

If there was a government internship that only white Christians could apply for, the outrage would be immediate and unending.

This is why BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is calling out a Colorado legislative caucus for advertising an internship with eligibility requirements tied to religion and ethnicity.

“I regret to inform you that the Muslims have learned nothing from the Muslims-only water park saga, because we have another flyer that is blatantly discriminatory,” Gonzales says.

“This time in Colorado, and shockingly, it’s not just from some random person, some weird group that no one’s ever heard of that curiously they wipe from the face of the internet anyway. That’s a story for another time,” she continues.

“This is not from some random person or group. It’s from a lawmaker,” she adds.

The flyer, promoted by the Joint MENASA & Muslim Caucus, reads, “Gain first-hand experience at the Colorado Capitol in Sen. Jodeh and Rep. Zokale’s offices.”

At the very top of the list under “Qualifications,” it instructs applicants to “identify as a Muslim and/or as Middle Eastern, North African, or South Asian.”

“I don’t, curiously, see white on the list,” Gonzales comments. “That’s weird.”

“So we’ll hire you, but only if you’re Muslim. White Christians need not apply,” she adds.

Gonzales points out that this caucus is the “first of its kind” and was formed to “boost Muslim and Middle Eastern voices.”

“Which is crazy, because I was reliably informed they just wanted to contribute to America,” she says, questioning why an American lawmaker would need to “boost Middle Eastern voices.”

“I guess they’re able to boost their voices by discriminating against, you know, non-Muslim voices and hiring only from their own people,” she continues.

“Now, I will be interested to see how this actually plays out, because last I checked, you couldn’t discriminate any sort of job based on, let’s see, what is it all? Race, gender, religion, whether or not you’re handicapped,” she says.

“This is not a thing that you are allowed to do."

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