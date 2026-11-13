'Always a con': Greta Thunberg cackles uncontrollably at climate activists who followed her lead

In 2018, Greta Thunberg of Sweden, then just 15 years old, shot to international fame for berating lawmakers and productive members of society about the supposed dangers of climate change.

Thunberg's blather was not only indulged by the liberal media, certain world leaders, and various institutions — the University of Winchester went so far as to erect a statue of the Swedish scold — but set the stage for an international alarmist movement called Fridays for Future.

'LOL. Suckers.'

Fridays for Future notes on its website that it "began in August 2018, after 15-year-old Greta Thunberg and other young activists sat in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis."

Now, a new documentary, released on Oct. 28, shows Greta Thunberg laughing wildly that Fridays for Future activists are still active and protesting.

German filmmaker Hubertus Koch opened his interview with Thunberg in "Riding Tanks into the Climate Crisis — How Activism Is Being Criminalized" by noting that it was "kind of symbolic" that he was speaking to her on a day where a "Fridays for Future demonstration" was taking place in Berlin.

"Is it?" said Thunberg, bursting into laughter.

Between bouts of seemingly uncontrollable giggles, Thunberg said, "Really? They still do that?"

After laughing some more, she told the camera operator, "Cut!"

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Footage of Thunberg laughing has gone viral, prompting significant backlash.

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt wrote, "It was always a con. Everyone who pays attention eventually grows out of the doomsday apocalypse cults...because on a long enough timeline, you see enough of these doomsday predictions come and go, and you realize, they're all selling you some grift."

"For years, she and her handlers whipped up a generational panic and told people the world was coming to an end within 5 years (that was 8 years ago)...young children were so consumed with fear of this predicted apocalypse, they spiraled into a depressive state...'climate anxiety' became a clinical pathology," added Pratt. "Now? It's just...LOL. Suckers."

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Burak Kara/Getty Images

"This little Swedish doom goblin has done so much damage to the West. Influencing dumb leaders & brainwashing impressionable kids...and here she laughs at them," said American-Australian commentator Rita Panahi.

Thunberg, who has largely pivoted to anti-Israel activism in recent years, responded to the outrage by apparently throwing the climate activists she once inspired under the bus.

"For context, this [interview] was the same days [sic] as we were blocking a weapons manufacturer there, and just found out there simultaneously was a police permitted climate demonstration in a famously white middleclass area by the very same German climate movement who cancelled and 'distanced themselves' from me for saying that Palestinians are humans too and that when we call for justice, Palestinians have to be included in those calls too," wrote Thunberg.

The activist stated further that Germany is "detached from reality" and "stuck in extremely racist mindsets and tactics while being shamelessly complicit in genocide, ecocide and climate crisis — a conversation many people of colour in Germany have been highlighting since forever."

The German branch of Fridays for Future did distance itself from Thunberg in 2023 over her Gaza commentary. The group has held multiple events in Berlin and elsewhere across the nation throughout 2026.

Neither Thunberg nor Fridays for Future immediately responded to Blaze News' requests for comment.