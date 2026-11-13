Far-left Democrat announces his bid to dethrone Chuck Schumer

Incoming Democrats want to shake up their Washington leadership.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced his run for Senate majority leader against current Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday. Schumer responded with a statement of his own, asserting that he has the votes to stay in charge and looks forward to being elected majority leader.

'It's now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership'

Several incoming and incumbent Senate Democrats, including Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.), Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), and others want new leadership. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) joined calls to oust Schumer.

Van Hollen previously slammed Schumer for his ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and a perceived conciliatory attitude toward the Trump administration.

"It's now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership," Van Hollen said in a statement, according to NPR. "This is not about any one person — it's about answering the call of the American people. That is why I'm running for Senate Majority Leader."

Van Hollen went further in a Thursday evening X post.

"In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption."

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Sen. Van Hollen's bizarre mission to bring MS-13 associate back to US is a humiliating bust Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images

Schumer responded with a defiant statement of his own.

“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together — 55 seats and counting is an amazing result — and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader," Schumer said in an X post. "I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

The vote is slated to take place in early December via secret ballot.

Schumer and Van Hollen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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