Buying a used car? The best bargains may be shifting from electric to gas.

For years, one of the biggest concerns about buying an electric vehicle was depreciation. EVs could lose value quickly, making them expensive to own but potentially attractive bargains on the used-car market.

Now those bargains are getting harder to find.

Anyone who has been watching used Tesla prices and waiting for them to fall farther may be disappointed.

According to a new iSeeCars study, average asking prices for used electric vehicles jumped 9.8% between September 2025 and September 2026. Gasoline-powered vehicles, meanwhile, increased just 0.3%.

And the EVs are moving off dealer lots faster.

The study, which analyzed more than 1.5 million used vehicles between one and five years old, found that electric cars now spend an average of 41.9 days on the market, compared with 54.8 days for gasoline vehicles.

A year ago, the average used EV was listed for $2,227 less than the average gasoline vehicle. Today, that difference has reversed, with used EVs averaging $579 more — a $2,806 swing in just twelve months.

For buyers looking for a gasoline-powered vehicle, the shift could mean more room to negotiate.

A changing market

On a recent episode of "The Drive," my co-host, Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, explained how the market has shifted.

Used-car buyers generally want the most vehicle for their money, he said. When gasoline was less expensive, EVs often needed a substantial price advantage to attract those buyers.

Now that advantage has largely disappeared.

Karl believes higher fuel prices are helping drive the change, along with a recovery in EV demand following the elimination of federal purchase incentives in 2025.

Used EV asking prices actually declined year over year during the first three months of 2026. They turned positive in April and have continued posting annual increases ever since. September marked the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year gains.

Asking price versus selling price

There's an important caveat to these numbers, however.

The iSeeCars study uses average listing prices, not final transaction prices. That means its 9.8% increase doesn't establish that customers are paying exactly 9.8% more at the dealership. Dealers may ultimately accept less, but the consistent methodology makes the year-over-year comparison useful.

More telling is how quickly the vehicles are moving. Used EVs are spending 10.1% less time on the market than a year ago, while gasoline vehicles are taking 19.9% longer to sell.

For buyers, those extra days on the lot could mean more room to negotiate.

Gas cars are sitting longer

In September 2025, gasoline vehicles averaged 45.7 days on the market. A year later, that had risen to 54.8 days.

For dealers, additional time on the lot means inventory that continues to tie up money while carrying costs accumulate.

A car that has been sitting for nearly two months may be a better candidate for negotiation than one that arrived last week, especially if the dealer has similar vehicles in stock.

That doesn't mean every gasoline-powered vehicle is suddenly a bargain. The study's averages cover a wide range of makes, models, and price points.

But buyers who aren't committed to an EV have a reason to shop aggressively.

Check how long a particular vehicle has been advertised. Compare prices for similar models at competing dealerships. And don't assume the advertised price is the final number.

A dealer with an aging gasoline vehicle may have more room to negotiate than the numbers on the window suggest.

RELATED: BARGAIN BUYER BEWARE: That cheap car could cost you thousands more

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Which EVs are moving fastest?

The averages hide substantial differences between individual electric models.

The Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron was the fastest-selling used EV in the study, averaging just 29.8 days on the market. The Toyota bZ4X followed at 33.3 days, with the Lexus RZ 300e at 34.3 days.

Tesla tells another part of the story.

Three Tesla models ranked among the five used vehicles with the largest year-over-year price increases. The Model S rose 22.5%, the Model X increased 18%, and the Model 3 climbed 15.4%.

The average used Model 3 now lists for $28,931, nearly $3,900 more than a year earlier. Anyone who has been watching used Tesla prices and waiting for them to fall farther may be disappointed.

But not every electric vehicle is attracting buyers so quickly. The Cadillac Escalade iQ averaged 128.7 days on the market. The GMC Sierra EV took 93.2 days, while the Chevrolet Silverado EV averaged 89.1.

Those slower-selling electric SUVs and pickups may offer negotiating opportunities of their own. Their prices, however, put them in a different market from the typical family sedan.

The purchase price isn't everything

A used EV can still make financial sense, even at a higher asking price. Electricity may cost less than gasoline, particularly for owners who can charge at home. EVs also avoid some traditional maintenance expenses, including oil changes.

But battery condition, remaining warranty coverage, charging access, insurance costs, and future depreciation all affect the cost of ownership.

The same applies to gasoline vehicles. A lower purchase price doesn't necessarily make one cheaper to own, particularly if fuel costs remain elevated.

For shoppers willing to consider either drivetrain, the changing market offers a useful reminder: The vehicle with the biggest discount isn't always the best value. And if you're shopping for a gasoline-powered car, don't overlook how long it has been sitting on the lot. The longer a dealer has been waiting for a buyer, the more reason you have to negotiate.