Glenn Beck: Russell Brand’s case raises a question BIGGER than him

Russell Brand has openly admitted to a troubled past, but he also says finding Jesus changed his life.

Now, after being convicted of rape, he faces a lengthy prison sentence. But Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says his review of the trial has left him with serious questions about whether the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Russell Brand is a dirtbag, or was a dirtbag. I don’t know if he still is … but his own admission, he’s a dirtbag. Like, a bad one,” Glenn begins, noting that Brand admittedly “did all kinds of unspeakable things.”

“Then apparently changed his life. Some people say he’s a grifter. I don’t happen to believe that, but I tend to believe the best in people, so I’m never a good judge of that because I always want to believe that people can change,” he says.

“But I think he did. I think he changed,” he continues, “and he wasn’t doing those kinds of things any more and admitted that he had done those things and said, ‘I thank God I found Jesus.’”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Glenn notes that Brand became “very outspoken” against the pandemic response.

“That’s almost a death sentence in England, the U.K.,” he says.

Glenn argues that Brand's growing prominence was followed by a wave of scrutiny and, eventually, allegations from two women.

“So they went after Russell Brand. And they did everything they could. And it just made him bigger and bigger and bigger, and then, suddenly, two women come out and they say he did unspeakable things to them, you know, behind stage at some place,” he continues.

“So he’s arrested, and he’s tried for rape. And believe me, what was said in court sure looks like rape to me,” he adds.

But while Glenn believes rape should carry serious consequences, he isn't convinced the case against Brand left no room for reasonable doubt.

“There are those people who absolutely know Russell Brand is absolutely guilty. There are those who think he’s absolutely innocent,” he says, admitting, “I don’t know.”

“What I do know is I don’t trust the system,” he continues, “because I’ve read enough of what happened in the trial that would make me say, ‘Where’s the reasonable doubt here? How did you get past that reasonable doubt?’”

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