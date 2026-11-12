This futuristic tech company is militarizing the PC — and just revealed plans you aren't supposed to know

If chatbot users lose access to their internet connection, it's game over.

However, one AI company doesn't consider that to be an option.

'They want to spy on you.'

It's been more than two years since military tech contractors at EdgeRunner AI first revealed their software was capable of operating missile defense systems and satellites in an offline environment.

It was later revealed that the company was undergoing trials with U.S. soldiers, issuing them an offline chatbot that provided assistance in the battlefield with mission-critical details, all while their system remained inaccessible to the enemy or hackers.

On Tuesday, computer company HP Inc. formally recognized the technology's importance and announced its partnership with EdgeRunner AI to bundle the software within its new products.

HP will sell its new AI PCs to the military, federal agencies, and companies in critical industries, EdgeRunner CEO Tyler Saltsman told Blaze News, with an embedded localized model that prevents the need for high-bandwidth or cloud-connected environments, making sure none of the data leaves the computer.

"The end customer will be able to buy the EdgeRunner bundle with their device just like they buy Microsoft Word or Excel today. It will come pre-installed and ready out of the box," he confirmed.

The advantages of EdgeRunner in sensitive environments can be explained as a simple, offline process. Users "never transmit data to the cloud," maintain "uninterrupted access," and are using an AI agent trained on relevant military doctrine and operational data that no one can touch, Saltsman explained.

RELATED: 'They want to spy on you': Military tech CEO explains why AI companies don't want you going offline

HP Googlebook. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The same privacy of EdgeRunner's offline capabilities that appeal to government entities are exactly what consumers should be asking for, too, Saltsman previously said.

During an exclusive interview with Blaze News, the CEO explained that his technology was not only paramount to maintaining a technological edge over the enemy, but also represented what he felt was the future of AI agents for the general consumer.

When asked why leading AI providers are online-only and require a perpetual connection, Saltsman answered by revealing the industry's biggest overarching plan: "They want to spy on you."

"They want your data, they want your prompts, they want to learn more about you," he continued.

More than a year later, Saltsman's views haven't changed, and he reiterated that commercial AI models are hosted "in the cloud."

"This means your private data is sent to external servers, and you are subject to expensive usage-based fees. If you lose network connectivity, you lose access to your AI capabilities."

RELATED: Space Force AI chatbot now capable of operating missile defense systems and satellites for soldiers

EdgeRunner AI is used on a military laptop. Image provided to Blaze News courtesy of EdgeRunner

From the HP side, president and head of U.S. public sector Todd Gustafson said that the new partnership will help bring the product to industries that need it most.

"By combining HP’s high-performance computing platforms with EdgeRunner AI's domain-specific intelligence, we aim to identify validated configurations that can support local AI workloads in demanding customer environments," Gustafson said in a press release.

Saltsman's message has remained consistent over the years and is not dissimilar to many of the entrepreneurs in his field; his mission remains focused on advancing the capabilities of the American warfighter while placing added priority on the individual life of the soldier.

"Our partnership with HP gives us a massive distribution partner to bring mission-tuned intelligence to the tactical edge for the warfighter," Saltsman added.

When asked if the general consumer should be demanding more security and privacy from their AI provider, Saltsman was clear.

"Yes, absolutely. Users should assume that any data they give their AI provider will be used for training purposes. Local AI solves this. Consumers, enterprises, and governments should all have a sovereign AI strategy."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!