Dad allegedly leaves sleeping 6-year-old daughter alone outside Target after midnight — cops uncover eyebrow-raising reason

A South Carolina father was arrested after allegedly leaving his sleeping 6-year-old daughter alone outside a Target store in the middle of the night.

The Charleston Police Department said in a statement that 35-year-old John-Michael Dooley of Johns Island was arrested Nov. 6.

Police said the girl was unharmed and placed into emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Dooley was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston and is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6, police responded to the Target store in West Ashley after reports of an unattended child who was sleeping outside the store, according to the statement.

According to police, Dooley gave his young daughter a pillow and blanket before leaving her outside the Target store sometime after 1 a.m. Witnesses contacted police roughly an hour later after noticing the child was unattended, the police department said.

"Numerous customers had gathered outside the store overnight in anticipation of the release of a new Pokémon trading card set," the police statement added.

NBC News reported that the "latest expansion for the bestselling Pokémon Trading Card Game, 'Mega Evolution — Delta Reign,' went on sale on Nov. 6.

The news network added that the Pokémon franchise began as a children’s video game and focuses on fictional creatures that players collect, train, and battle.

Police said witnesses told them Dooley had been in line at the Target store with his young daughter.

RELATED: Bizarre video allegedly shows masked mom setting fire in home — then cops uncover disturbing allegations involving daughters

Police said witnesses identified Dooley when he returned.

"During an interview with detectives, Dooley admitted that he had returned home, leaving his daughter unattended so he could maintain his place in line and avoid missing the opportunity to purchase the cards," the police stated.

Police said the girl was unharmed and placed into emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Police did not indicate if Dooley planned to buy the cards for himself or his daughter.

Dooley told NBC News that media reports about his arrest contained inaccuracies, but on the advice of his attorney he declined to elaborate on what exactly was wrong.

A Target spokesperson told ABC News the store was closed at the time of the incident and added that the company would cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation.

Dooley's bond was set at $40,000, according to Charleston County court records that USA Today said it obtained.

Dooley has been released from custody, a police spokesperson told ABC News.

Dooley is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!